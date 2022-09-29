ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Night Two Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Night Two results are as follows:. 36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200 – (200 Laps): 1. 9S-Matt Sheppard[2]; 2. 88-Mat Williamson[5]; 3. 35-Mike Mahaney[1]; 4. 49-Billy Dunn[30]; 5. X-Chad Phelps[14]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 7. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[33]; 8. 91-Billy Decker[38]; 9. 5H-Chris Hile[6]; 10. 38S-Ryan Susice[40]; 11. 9X-Tyler Trump[10]; 12. 7Z-Zachary Payne[28]; 13. 14J-Alan Johnson[15]; 14. 37S-Gary Lindberg[12]; 15. 02-Roy Bresnahan[13]; 16. 21C-Brian Calabrese[34]; 17. 20K-Kyle Inman[9]; 18. R70-Ryan Arbuthnot[31]; 19. 713-Tommy Collins[26]; 20. 37-Alex Tonkin[19]; 21. 31-Corey Barker[22]; 22. 6NN-Nick Nye[42]; 23. 12-Darren Smith[21]; 24. 91R-Felix Roy[35]; 25. 42-Colton Wilson[25]; 26. M1-David Marcuccilli[16]; 27. 32R-Ronald Davis III[18]; 28. 19-Tim Fuller[24]; 29. 3RS-Dalton Slack[3]; 30. 15-Todd Root[43]; 31. 8H-Max McLaughlin[7]; 32. Z4-JJ Courcy[41]; 33. 11T-Jeff Taylor[17]; 34. 01-Chris Raabe[8]; 35. 58M-Marshall Hurd[37]; 36. 29K-Chris Cunningham[44]; 37. 34-Andrew Ferguson[39]; 38. 63-Adam Roberts[23]; 39. 70A-Alex Payne[32]; 40. 01C-Bob Henry Jr[29]; 41. 24R-Garrett Rushlow[27]; 42. 4P-Anthony Perrego[20]; 43. 18$-Sean Beardsley[36]; 44. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[4]
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway

(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
OSWEGO, NY
theithacan.org

Football blows out Hobart in Liberty League opener

The No. 13 Ithaca College football team defeated Hobart College 31–7 Oct. 1 at Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium in Geneva, New York. The victory in the squad’s Liberty League opener improves the program’s record to 4–0 on the season. The Bombers’ offense had...
GENEVA, NY
WIBX 950

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Syracuse

11-17-19-21-38 The winning ticket worth $42,540.50 was sold in Onondaga County at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse. That's the way to jump-start the weekend - Liquor and a winning lottery ticket. Powerball Winner in New York. It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Clay, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kevin Michael Snyder – September 30, 2022

Kevin Michael Snyder died on Friday September 30th 2022 in Rome, N.Y. Kevin was born on March 8, 1962 in Oswego, N.Y. He was the youngest of eleven children. Kevin was a lighthearted and compassionate soul that enjoyed the simple things in life, especially spending time with his family. He...
ROME, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Manufacturing Growth Across Oswego County

Manufacturing is growing in all corners of Oswego County, across many sectors and companies large and small. This growth is testament to the strength of manufacturing in the county. Below is a summary of several recent projects, including their impact through investment and job creation. Novelis — Scriba. Over...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Pat Egan
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
SYRACUSE, NY
#Race Track#Suny Oswego
oswegocountybusiness.com

Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place

Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
HENRIETTA, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant

After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
PULASKI, NY
newyorkupstate.com

John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
