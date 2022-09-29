ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News 8 KFMB

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
