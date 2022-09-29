Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
Rainfall totals are below average even as San Diego saw 3 major rain events
SAN DIEGO — In Southern California we measure our rainfall from October 1 until the end of September and as you would expect the numbers are below average for this past season. The official rainfall total in San Diego is over 30% below average for the rainy season and...
