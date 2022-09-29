Read full article on original website
National Institutes of Health awards $15.75M to research team led by Case Western Reserve University and Duke University to map vagus nerve—body’s ‘super highway’ for controlling major organ functions
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case Western Reserve and Duke universities to accelerate development of therapeutic devices that improve chronic medical conditions.
Stevens INI receives major award to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research
The Keck School of Medicine of USC’s Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (Stevens INI) is one of five institutions partnering in a five-year, $149 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research. This grant will continue to fund the Health and Aging Brain Study – Health Disparities (HABS-HD), the most comprehensive study of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) among diverse communities ever conducted. Lead researchers on this project include Sid O-Bryant, PhD, and Leigh Johnson, PhD, of the University of North Texas Health Science Center; Kristine Yaffe, MD, of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences; Robert Rissman, PhD of the University of California, San Diego; and Arthur W. Toga, PhD, of USC.
Monica Bertagnolli begins work as 16th director of the National Cancer Institute
Monica M. Bertagnolli, M.D., started today as the 16th director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). She is the first woman to hold the position of NCI director. Dr. Bertagnolli succeeds Norman E. Sharpless, M.D., who stepped down as director in April 2022. Douglas R. Lowy, M.D., has been NCI’s acting director since April 30, 2022.
