The Keck School of Medicine of USC’s Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (Stevens INI) is one of five institutions partnering in a five-year, $149 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research. This grant will continue to fund the Health and Aging Brain Study – Health Disparities (HABS-HD), the most comprehensive study of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) among diverse communities ever conducted. Lead researchers on this project include Sid O-Bryant, PhD, and Leigh Johnson, PhD, of the University of North Texas Health Science Center; Kristine Yaffe, MD, of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences; Robert Rissman, PhD of the University of California, San Diego; and Arthur W. Toga, PhD, of USC.

SCIENCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO