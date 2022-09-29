Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
National Institutes of Health awards $15.75M to research team led by Case Western Reserve University and Duke University to map vagus nerve—body’s ‘super highway’ for controlling major organ functions
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case Western Reserve and Duke universities to accelerate development of therapeutic devices that improve chronic medical conditions. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case...
bioengineer.org
Small eddies play a big role in feeding ocean microbes
Subtropical gyres are enormous rotating ocean currents that generate sustained circulations in the Earth’s subtropical regions just to the north and south of the equator. These gyres are slow-moving whirlpools that circulate within massive basins around the world, gathering up nutrients, organisms, and sometimes trash, as the currents rotate from coast to coast.
bioengineer.org
UTA biologists identify broad coral disease resistance traits
A new study in Science Advances led by researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington provides a novel framework for identifying broad coral disease resistance traits and examines the fundamental processes behind species survival. A new study in Science Advances led by researchers at The University of Texas at...
bioengineer.org
Artificial enzyme splits water
Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels. It can be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bioengineer.org
Stevens INI receives major award to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research
The Keck School of Medicine of USC’s Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (Stevens INI) is one of five institutions partnering in a five-year, $149 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research. This grant will continue to fund the Health and Aging Brain Study – Health Disparities (HABS-HD), the most comprehensive study of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) among diverse communities ever conducted. Lead researchers on this project include Sid O-Bryant, PhD, and Leigh Johnson, PhD, of the University of North Texas Health Science Center; Kristine Yaffe, MD, of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences; Robert Rissman, PhD of the University of California, San Diego; and Arthur W. Toga, PhD, of USC.
bioengineer.org
Why does salt change the taste of everything? (video)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 — If your coffee is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. If your salad isn’t sour enough, add a pinch of salt. If your beer is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. Salt has the seemingly magical ability to enhance good flavors and dampen bad ones. How does it do that??? https://youtu.be/dWatMuHZIxE.
bioengineer.org
ASU scientists discover dual-function messenger RNA
For the very first time, a study led by Julian Chen and his group in Arizona State University’s School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute’s Center for the Mechanism of Evolution, has discovered an unprecedented pathway producing telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA). For the...
bioengineer.org
Long-term tracking of whale feeding behavior via satellite now possible with new tag
NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers have developed a new satellite tag that allows them to better track whales’ behavior, including previously unobservable feeding events during dives. NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers have developed a new satellite tag that allows them to better track whales’...
Comments / 0