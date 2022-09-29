Read full article on original website
Related
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report...
Global gas markets to remain tight next year amid supply squeeze-IEA
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Global gas markets are expected to remain tight next year as Russian pipeline gas supplies dwindle and gas demand falls in Europe in response to energy saving measures and high prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.
