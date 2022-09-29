ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy