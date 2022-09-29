ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, makes a rare red carpet appearance with his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, in NYC... after writing an open letter to Vladimir Putin

By Elizabeth Dowell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mikhail Baryshnikov and his wife Lisa Rinehart attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2022 on Wednesday evening.

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, looked glamorous together on the red carpet.

The 74-year-old Russian born dancer and choreographer looked dashing in a classic suit and tie, while accessorizing his look with black dress shoes and glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cWXp_0iFqwlHx00
A classic look: Mikhail Baryshnikov and his wife Lisa Rinehart attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2022 on Wednesday evening

His wife, 71, wore black dress pants and a white button down blouse, and paired her outfit with gold sandals.

The couple walked arm and arm, as Rinehart carried a glittery clutch bag.

The former ballet dancer recently showed that he can still dance, as he made an appearance on the Vogue World runway, a few weeks ago.

Fans loved the actor’s gyrations, with one commenting: 'The legend that is Mikhail.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fFHu_0iFqwlHx00
Bust a move: The former ballet dancer recently showed that he can still dance, as he made an appearance on the Vogue World runway, a few weeks ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqKTk_0iFqwlHx00
Fight against war: Earlier this summer the Russian native voiced his concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Earlier this summer the Russian native voiced his concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'It is our world that will live on despite all your bans, and it is your Russia that will die from its own horror unless it wakes up,' Baryshnikov wrote in an open letter to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He continued, 'It is our world that will live on despite all your bans, and it is your Russia that will die from its own horror unless it wakes up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7gTr_0iFqwlHx00
A warning: 'It is our world that will live on despite all your bans, and it is your Russia that will die from its own horror unless it wakes up,' Baryshnikov wrote in an open letter to the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Putin on Thursday in Moscow

