ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zumbrota, MN

Comments / 0

Related
trfradio.com

Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident

A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moorhead, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burtrum, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Goodhue, MN
City
Zumbrota, MN
Zumbrota, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Zumbrota, MN
Accidents
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
WOODBURY, MN
kvsc.org

Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two

A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26. The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.
MONTROSE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#St Marys Hospital#Mayo Ambulance#Popular Chain Restaurants
KROC News

Man Spots His Stolen Truck on Side of Rochester Area Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Oronoco man reported his truck stolen after spotting it on the side of Hwy. 14 west of Rochester Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the truck’s owner called 911 after seeing his vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 14 at County Rd. 3 while he was traveling in the opposite direction around 12:40 p.m. Responding deputies boxed the vehicle in and learned the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Merrick Jervis of Stewartville, had allegedly broken the truck’s steering column and had tampered with the ignition to start the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over

WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KROC News

Police Investigating Van Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a “popping” sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
HERMANTOWN, MN
KROC News

One Person Injured in Two-Vehicle Olmsted County Crash

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Chatfield man was injured in a crash near Elgin Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a vehicle was traveling south on Olmsted County Road 11 while a pick-up was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 247. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads around 2:40 p.m. in Farmington Township.
CHATFIELD, MN
KROC News

Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
HASTINGS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper had BAC nearly triple the legal limit

RICE, Minn. -- A driver's BAC was allegedly nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car Thursday night, injuring a trooper.Minnesota State Patrol says Trevor Reiter, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.A state trooper in a squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated and tried to stop Reiter three times.Troopers say they deployed stop sticks which helped reduce the car's speed, but Reiter's car kept traveling at approximately 35-45 mph until it hit the squad car head-on.The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Court says the injured officer feels stiff and sore but was released from the hospital.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking. He took a preliminary breath test that read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08. Officers arrested Reiter and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Reiter is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while impaired.The crash is under investigation.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy