Moose back on the loose in Connecticut after rescuers free it from fence
A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped over the weekend to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call around midnight Saturday about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
Lawsuits involving Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant relocation flights move forward
We are learning more about the flights that relocated almost 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Migrants who were on those flights last month have filed a lawsuit alleging they were misled, and that is not the only legal question surrounding the incident. NPR's Joel Rose is following all this. Hey, Joel.
During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it's important to speak out, Connecticut advocates say
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Connecticut advocates and elected officials gathered Monday to discuss what they describe as a “shadow pandemic.”. There has been a rise in violence during the pandemic, said Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, a Hartford-based agency focused on domestic...
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Connecticut on Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday. She’s slated to appear in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. The topic of the discussion will be...
South Carolina residents assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian
Ian is no longer a hurricane. The storm weakened after it roared ashore yesterday again, this time in South Carolina. The damage there appears to be less dire than in Florida. But it did whip up massive waves that caused flooding and wiped out power for more than 200,000 people. South Carolina Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen joins us from Charleston.
‘What if I got shot?’ At Hartford roundtable, students share concerns about safety and mental health
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy held a roundtable Friday with kids at Alfred E. Burr Middle School in Hartford, inviting them to ask questions. The kids asked if he drove around in a limousine. And would he give them a job in government?. But there was more. “What if that was...
After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in
As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
More than 100,000 clients in Puerto Rico are still without power 2 weeks after Fiona
More than 100,000 customers in Puerto Rico are still waiting for power to be restored two weeks after Hurricane Fiona dumped historic amounts of rain and knocked out power across the island. Fiona made landfall in southwest Puerto Rico on Sept. 18 as a Category 1 storm. Most of the...
Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts
Florida is trying to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and not just in coastal communities. Some parts of central Florida received more than 15 inches of rain that flooded homes and roadways. In Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, Ian felt like a second blow, coming just days after another hurricane did major damage in Puerto Rico. Congressman Darren Soto represents that area of Florida and joins us now.
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
A 23-year megadrought is pushing some farmers in the Southwest to the brink. We're going to hear from the first place where farmers have been totally cut off from Colorado River water - central Arizona. As NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, the crisis is renewing questions about the viability of growing thirsty crops in a desert.
With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much
Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
Heavy rains in Dallas-Fort Worth area have led to an inchworm outbreak
North Texans caught in the web of an outbreak - nothing to do with B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. It's caterpillars all over the place - feasting on foliage and leaving yards covered in silk. Member station KERA's Jacob Wells is on the story. JACOB WELLS, BYLINE: Dallas-Fort...
Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona
President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico today with a promise for the many communities damaged by Hurricane Fiona. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We came here in person to show that we're with you. All of America is with you as you receive and recover and rebuild. SUMMERS:...
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
States that share the Colorado River are struggling to agree on how to make big new cuts and how much water they each take. And some of the tribal governments within those states are protesting that they don't have a seat at the table. Megan Myscofski, with member station Arizona Public Media, reports on one tribe in Arizona that fought in court to have some of their water restored.
New report finds lack of Latino representation in U.S. media is bad for business
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Folks, this is detective second grade Nick Amaro. He just transferred in - two years under in narcotics warrants. He took down the MS-13 case. SIMON: According to a case study that's in a new report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latinos are notably underrepresented...
A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid
Want to get married on Zoom? Utah offers that option, and hundreds of couples have Zoomed in from Israel, where civil marriage is banned. Now, an Israeli court has ruled those Utah marriages are valid. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Israel does not recognize interfaith...
Crime is in the spotlight in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin
Republicans are putting crime center stage nationwide, and Wisconsin's Senate race is one of the most prominent examples. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben just came back from talking to voters there and brings us this report. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: At the GOP Fall Fest in Racine, Wis., last weekend, governor candidate Tim...
Politics chat: Five weeks to midterms, Supreme Court to hear key cases
And we're moving on now to a look at the midterm elections, which are only 36 days away. And my, my, my, things are already heating up. We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson to talk about these races and what's driving them. Good morning, Mara. MARA...
U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Connecticut troopers' appeal in records case
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge of a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports. At issue were documents in internal...
