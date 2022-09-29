Read full article on original website
Michael Stewart
3d ago
That is one sick human being. He should not be released back into the public. He needs to be institutionalized. No animal is safe if he is free. And what about children? Very unstable human being.
Jinx
3d ago
??????? Did he actually go to jail? This article is a mish mash. Hard to understand except for the poor dog.
Crystal Smith
3d ago
And that's why the Bible is still relevant 🙌. I was wondering why that scripture was in the Bible. Now, I know why.
Dismembered body discovered on side of the road in Westminster
On Sunday evening, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were responding to a home for reports of a missing person when they discovered dead man on the side of the road.
Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot. Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday.
CBS News
Three dogs stolen at gunpoint while victims forced to apartment basement in Laurel
BALTIMORE -- Three dogs were stolen at gunpoint Sunday evening during a meet-up in a parking lot in Anne Arundel County. Police said people attempted to sell dogs to three people in the 200 block of Ertter Drive in Laurel. That's when two of the suspects showed a gun, took...
Loudoun County substitute teacher charged with assault after alleged incident with student
A Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged incident involving a student at a high school in Leesburg
Officer won't be charged for killing man after having fingers bit in Crofton
A police officer has been cleared in the January shooting death of 20-year-old man in Crofton. Anne Arundel County officer Jonathan Ricci killed Dyonta Quarles Jr. inside his home on January 30.
Bay Net
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
aminerdetail.com
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins: Fourth Deputy Blows the Whistle
Yet another whistleblower has come forward regarding Chuck Jenkins’ management of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Now retired, Sergeant Amanda Ensor goes on the record with A Miner Detail. The name may sound familiar, Sergeant Ensor previously investigated A Miner Detail’s Eric Beasley and sued Sheriff Chuck Jenkins...
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
thedcpost.com
Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville girl
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville girl. Olivia Watson, 13, was last seen on September 6, 2022 in the Parkville area. Authorities say she is 5’6″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Olivia may stay in...
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents
BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To Aberdeen Motel Rape
An alert was issued in Maryland as they seek the public's assistance in identifying a rape suspect who is wanted following an incident earlier this month in Harford County. The Aberdeen Police Department released photos of their suspect and his vehicle as they investigate an alleged rape on Monday, Sept. 12.
Detectives are seeking help in locating suspects in regards to an ATM theft
On September 30, at 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the carryout located on the 1600 block of north Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.
WTOP
Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim’s vehicle
A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday. 19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
