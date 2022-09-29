Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
UConn Battles Past Fresno State
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – UConn sophomore running back Devontae Houston (Roanoke, AL) capped a 100-yard rushing day with the go-ahead touchdown with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Huskies to a 19-14 win over visiting Fresno State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday afternoon.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Win OT Thriller to Improve to 4-0
Bridgewater, Mass. – The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team improved to 4-0 on the season with an overtime victory over Stonehill Saturday night. UConn picked up right where they left off after last nights 7-1 victory. From the first puck drop, the Huskies were moving the puck and putting pressure on the Skyhawks defense. UConn would get on the bard first as sophomore Riley Grimley would net her first career collegiate goal to give UConn the early 1-0 lead. The Husky defense would do their part in the first period, as they would keep the Skyhawks scoreless and hold them to seven shots on goal.
University of Connecticut
UConn Golfers Host Tournament At GreatHorse
HAMPDEN, Mass. – Off to a solid start in the 2022-23 season with two top five finishes and led by one of the hottest college golfers in the country, the UConn men's golf team hosts its annual event starting this weekend, the UConn Invitational at GreatHorse. UConn will be...
University of Connecticut
No. 11 FH Shuts Out Providence, 4-0
Providence, R.I. - The No. 11 UConn Huskies field hockey team (7-2) took home a convincing 4-0 win against the Providence Friars on Friday afternoon at Lennon Family Field in Providence, RI. Freshman Juana Garcia led the way for UConn with a pair of goals in the first half of...
University of Connecticut
UConn Offense Overwhelms Stonehill
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's hockey team put four on the scoredboard in the second period and got a pair of goals from junior Kathryn Stockdale (Ottawa, Canada) en route to a 7-1 win over visiting Stonehill College Friday night at the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum. The Huskies...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football suffers worst loss since 2013
Scoring early and often, Enfield High School won its first football game in more than three years with a convincing 49-7 win over Bristol Central at the Rams home field Thursday night. It was Central’s worst loss since a 49-0 thumping at the hands of Windsor in 2013. The...
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
The possibilities for Shore Line East
Shore Line East is eyeing an expansion into Rhode Island, but it has always operated at a huge loss compared to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
Popular business expanding in Hartford
A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Valley Breeze
Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur
LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Uprise RI
Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher
“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
Man arrested for stabbing incident near UConn campus: Police
WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.
Health care unions call on Connecticut Department of Health to investigate Windham Hospital
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Health professionals are calling on the Connecticut Department of Public Health to investigate Windham Hospital. The presidents of three local health care and nurses’ unions want the department of public health to investigate patient care at Windham Hospital after two of the three floors have been closed for more than a […]
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
