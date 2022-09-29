Bridgewater, Mass. – The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team improved to 4-0 on the season with an overtime victory over Stonehill Saturday night. UConn picked up right where they left off after last nights 7-1 victory. From the first puck drop, the Huskies were moving the puck and putting pressure on the Skyhawks defense. UConn would get on the bard first as sophomore Riley Grimley would net her first career collegiate goal to give UConn the early 1-0 lead. The Husky defense would do their part in the first period, as they would keep the Skyhawks scoreless and hold them to seven shots on goal.

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO