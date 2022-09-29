‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny

Read full article on original website
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘NCIS’ Tries to Get Torres to Let Others in After Gibbs & Bishop’s Exits (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 “Unearth.”]. The good news: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is still in therapy with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) and isn’t drinking on NCIS. The bad news is: He’s being slow to take the necessary steps.
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Event Beats Out Previous Season Ratings
NBC’s three-hour Law & Order crossover premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data obtained by Variety. The special aired from 8-11 p.m. on September 22, and the special event marked the debut of Season 22 of Law & Order, Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
‘Tom Jones’: Rebecca Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel
Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
'The Walking Dead' begins ambling toward its end. But it's not dying anytime soon
After 11 years and countless splattered heads, "The Walking Dead" begins its final run of eight episodes on Sunday, more than two years after that plan was announced. Yet anyone under the impression that zombies will be shuffling off AMC -- to Buffalo or anywhere else -- are in for a rude awakening.
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)
If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
Dream, the Minecraft-playing YouTube star, finally reveals his face
Dream, a YouTube star with more than 30 million subscribers, has finally revealed his face after hiding behind a smiley-face mask for years. "My name is Clay, maybe you've heard of me, maybe not," he posted in a YouTube video Sunday night. "Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don't care who I am."
‘NCIS,’ ‘LA’ & ‘Hawai’i’ to Join Forces for 3-Show Crossover — What to Expect
It’s finally happening: a three-show NCIS crossover. Unlike other shared universes (namely One Chicago and Law & Order) that have had massive events across multiple series, the NCIS shows have stuck to smaller ones, with the occasional two-hour ones. But now, the NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i...
‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)
Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, is starring alongside the other hosts of the show — Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) — in Blue’s Big City Adventure., which just released its first trailer. According to the movie’s synopsis, courtesy of Paramount+,...
Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and the Titans Series
Anders Holm has joined the live-action (still untitled) Godzilla and the Titans series from Apple+, Variety reports. It’s not yet revealed who Holm will be portraying. According to the series logline, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
Stars. Dancing with the Stars. For Week 3 of season 31, the 14 remaining pairs put down their martinis to shake (not stir) it up on the dance floor, performing to a song from a James Bond movie in celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary. And by the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Billy Eichner weighs in on 'Bros' disappointing box office debut
Despite a positive critical response, Billy Eichner's film "Bros" had a lackluster opening weekend at the box office. The comedian and actor took to Twitter to share his disappointment in the turnout and his pride in the movie, a romantic comedy.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer offers glimpse of new Black Panther
We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther. Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the forthcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
