Toledo income tax collections exceed projections

Tracking a strong revenue stream, Toledo is poised to hit its projected income tax estimate of $215 million, members of the city’s finance department reported Thursday.

Faced with the residual effects of the pandemic, including individuals who continue to work remotely, Toledo’s financial team took a conservative approach when determining both projected revenue and expenditures for the 2022 budget, said Melanie Campbell, Toledo’s interim finance director.

“Income revenues have been strong,” she said. “We’re giving updates and we are not seeing a lot of fluctuations. The good story this year is that we’ve been conservative on the income taxes and performing better than we expected and that’s positive for Toledo overall.”

That projected budget is higher than in 2021, when Toledo projected receiving $181 million and actually received $191 million in income tax revenue.

Approximately 73 percent of Toledo’s budget is income tax driven, she said. The city has also collected approximately $12 million in property taxes and when combined with other fees, such as permits and casino revenue, the city shows an estimated revenue budget of $292 million for 2022. Thus far, 62 percent of that estimated amount has been collected, she said.

In March when the 2022 budget was approved, Toledo was on track to receive $190 million in income tax collection, but that figure has been increased because more people are working, said Toledo councilman George Sarantou, chairman of the council’s Finance Committee.

“Clearly the report today shows that the trend is continuing, it is positive, and we have a lot of people employed and we have a lot of tax revenue, more than what we thought coming in,” he said.

At this point, Toledo is projecting a deficit of approximately $1 million as the 2022 expenditure budget is estimated to reach $293 million. The city thus far has reported $185 million in expenditures with labor accounting for $107 million of that amount. Overtime costs, which account for $7 million and are heaviest in the police and fire departments, need to be carefully monitored, Mr. Sarantou said.

“We’re watching that every month. This is a snapshot of where we are right now,” he said.

He also believes that it is very likely the deficit gap will close, as income tax collections continue to trend upward and the difference in the projected expenditure and revenue amounts are not significant.

The 2023 budget will be presented to council on Nov. 15, he said.