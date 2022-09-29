ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Idaho8.com

New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Idaho8.com

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media

The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms’ recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns

Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November’s midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday. The FBI assessment underscores how the explosion of voting conspiracy theories in the US has been fertile ground for...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Trumps#Trump Family#Civil Lawsuit#The Trump Organization#Democrat#Engoron
KRMG

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy