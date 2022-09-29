Read full article on original website
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell’s attempt to block the case. No vote count was made public. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case. Dominion...
Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ’s case for seditious conspiracy
The Justice Department’s response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in...
National Archives alerted lawyers for Trump about missing letters with North Korean leader in May 2021, records show
The National Archives alerted lawyers for former President Donald Trump in May 2021 that Trump’s letters with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un — and two dozen boxes of records — were missing, according to new correspondence the Archives released on Monday. Gary Stern, general counsel for...
Takeaways from the dramatic first day and opening statements of the Oath Keepers trial
With the historic case that they had brought against Oath Keepers accused of plotting to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, prosecutors framed up how the jury should think about the allegations with an hour-plus opening statement that kicked off the trial in earnest. Five alleged members of...
Trump asked aides if Ghislaine Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest
The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which The Independent obtained ahead of publication. In Confidence...
Former Sec. of State Rex Tillerson testifies at foreign lobbying trial of Tom Barrack
Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified that he never asked former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack to conduct any diplomacy of behalf of the United States or pass any information on to a foreign government. Tillerson was called by prosecutors to buttress their allegations that Barrack was serving...
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
US Postal workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, authorities say
Three US Postal employees are among four people arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme allegedly carried out in New York and New Jersey since 2018, according to the Department of Justice. A further five people facing changes in connection with the case remain at...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media
The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms’ recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
Trump attorney Eric Herschmann now representing Brett Favre amid Mississippi welfare scandal
An attorney who was part of the defense team for then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial is now representing Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre in connection with a massive welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi, a spokesperson for the former quarterback told CNN. Eric Herschmann said in a...
Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns
Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November’s midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday. The FBI assessment underscores how the explosion of voting conspiracy theories in the US has been fertile ground for...
The Onion tells the Supreme Court — seriously — that satire is no laughing matter
The Onion — a publication best known for its tongue-in-cheek, satirical postings on politics and world events — has taken the very serious step of filing an amicus brief before the Supreme Court. It is wading into legal advocacy by asking the high court to hear a case...
More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president’s house in Washington
A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory — home to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence — as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign to provide what he’s described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.
Minnesota GOP nominee for governor claimed kids are using litter boxes in schools — it’s an internet hoax
The Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota repeated last week a bizarre hoax claim which has been debunked that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and are being allowed to use litter boxes to urinate in schools. Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate and a former state...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. — (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
