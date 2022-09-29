Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man From Fernley
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen on September 23rd in Fernley. 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch's car was later found broken down off of I-80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but couldn't find him. Deputies say evidence suggests Yoscovitch left on his...
2news.com
BLM to carry out prescribed fires near Eagle Lake in Lassen County
Fire and fuels management crews from the Bureau of Land Management will conduct prescribed fire projects to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat near Eagle Lake in Lassen County. These projects will be implemented when weather permits, starting as soon as October 5, and throughout the rest of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
2news.com
Gas Prices Continue to Spike in Reno
Gas prices have gone up more than 30 cents in the last week, according to AAA. The average price in Reno was reported at $5.79 on Monday. It was $5.44 this time last week and $5.08 just a month ago. So what's driving up prices to rise so fast, specifically...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Demolition of former Lakeside Inn and Casino begins (Watch)
STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
2news.com
Kidnapping Suspect Wanted in Reno Arrested in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service says a kidnapping suspect wanted out of Reno was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. On October 3, 2022, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigation, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) located and arrested Roger Eugene Hillygus. In...
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
2news.com
Police Release Body Cam Footage from August Officer Involved Shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released some redacted body camera footage from the officer involved shooting back in August 2022. No deputies were injured in the incident. Watch below. ----------------------------------------- The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in...
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 2,000+ Customers Without Power Across Washoe County
NV Energy reports that more than 2,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County on Monday. The biggest outage, in zip code 89523, near Mogul affected 1,900 customers. The outage started just before 9 a.m. on Monday. The cause remains under investigation.
Water, development, housing top of mind for Carson City supervisor candidates
The Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats are up for election in November, and though voters across the city can help select the new supervisors, the candidates must reside in the ward they would represent for the four-year terms. The post Water, development, housing top of mind for Carson City supervisor candidates appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire soil burn severity map released
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Forest Service BAER team specialists recently completed their field data gathering on federal lands burned by the Mosquito Fire. The post-fire maps and data display soil burn severity categories of unburned/very low, low, moderate, and high. For the Mosquito Fire, the BAER team analyzed approximately 77,207 acres...
2news.com
Food Bank Of Northern Nevada Kid’s Café Schedule For Fall Break
Northern Nevada Food Bank’s ‘Feeding Kids Café’ will be open throughout the week of Washoe County’s Fall Break. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive meals.
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
2news.com
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
