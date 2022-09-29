Read full article on original website
Nevada County's Plans to Hand-Count Early Ballots Challenged
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural county in Nevada where conspiracy theories about voting machines run deep is planning to start hand-counting its mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, a process that risks public release of early voting results. Several voting and civil rights groups said Monday they...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. October 1, 2022. Editorial: Larry Householder starts pre-trial legal joust. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is in the process of carving out a new role in state politics, as an educator on federal corruption law. Mr. Householder’s trial on federal racketeering charges is set to begin in...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
Three Members of NW Indiana Family Killed in Head-On Crash.
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
1 Dead in Plane Crash Into Montana's Flathead River
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person was killed after piloting a plane in western Montana into some power lines and then crashing into the Flathead River. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains, The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said. A good Samaritan swam...
UTV Overturns; Helmetless, Unbelted Louisiana Teen Dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
Arizona: Tornado Damages Homes, Power Lost in Dust Storms
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Up to 10 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down in northern Arizona Monday while around Phoenix, dust storms caused downed power lines, fires and cut power to thousands, authorities said. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino...
Body of 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Northern Indiana Creek
MONON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from a northern Indiana creek, the state Department of Natural Resources says. White County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the White County town of Monon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, the department said.
2 Hurt When Helicopter Crashes in Yard of California Home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
