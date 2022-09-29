Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
BET
Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment
The Louisville NAACP on Friday (Sept. 30) called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his steadfast defense of law enforcement in the fatal 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. If he declines to step down, the civil rights organization will urge state...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
leoweekly.com
‘Disturbing’ Tolerance Of Misconduct At Louisville Jail, Consultant Report Says
A 20-page report on Louisville’s jail written by an expert on in-custody deaths hired by the city earlier this year characterized the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections as an outdated, poorly designed facility where bad management, substandard practices and a “disturbing” tolerance of poor performance and misconduct by staff have created safety risks for the people incarcerated there.
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
wdrb.com
Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
Wave 3
LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
