Eyota, Minnesota, losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank location
The City of Eyota, Minnesota, and its 2,100-plus residents will no longer have a physical bank to visit from mid-December. The city about 15 miles east of Rochester is losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank when Bremer Bank closers its branch at 27 W. 2nd St. on December 16. In a...
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KIMT
Soldiers Field and Silver Lake Master Plans
Rochester's Silver Lake park master plan and Soldiers Field Memorial park plan are getting closer to being finalized and will go before the park board next week to possibly get approved. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the plans' updates. Rochester's Park Board to consider adopting two...
KIMT
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
KIMT
Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
Check Out The Amazing Secret Message In Rochester Found On Google Maps
Have you ever gotten a text message from a friend or co-worker that went something like, "OMG, You've GOT to see what I found on Google!". Consider this to be one of those text messages because I just spotted something on Google in Rochester, Minnesota that is like a secret message.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for second-degree robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for second-degree robbery following an incident Friday night. Police said Derek Rafael, 27, was in the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. when he claimed he was going to purchase an Xbox. The victim then attempted to leave before he was assaulted.
KGLO News
Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman’s murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
OSAGE — An Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 will now be tried next year. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went...
KGLO News
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
