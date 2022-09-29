ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, IA

AM 1390 KRFO

New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
B105

Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
KIMT

Soldiers Field and Silver Lake Master Plans

Rochester's Silver Lake park master plan and Soldiers Field Memorial park plan are getting closer to being finalized and will go before the park board next week to possibly get approved. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the plans' updates. Rochester's Park Board to consider adopting two...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
ROCHESTER, MN
Amanda Keller
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man arrested for second-degree robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for second-degree robbery following an incident Friday night. Police said Derek Rafael, 27, was in the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. when he claimed he was going to purchase an Xbox. The victim then attempted to leave before he was assaulted.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway

MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
MASON CITY, IA

