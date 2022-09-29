ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

‘Reimagining’ committee taps Community Police Board for help

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee aims to expand its collaborations. Officials are asking the city’s Community Police Board for help in drafting policies. Acting Police Chief John Joly says it’s important the board has a voice in discussions. The committee aims...
ITHACA, NY
Help needed with snow removal for older adults in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Help needed before the snow falls. The Tompkins County Office for the Aging is asking for assistance amid a shortage of workers. It needs people willing to shovel or plow for older adults this winter. They’re especially looking for those willing to work outside the City of Ithaca and in rural areas on either a paid or volunteer basis. Snow and icy sidewalks are dangerous for everyone but particularly for those who have issues with mobility. It can make removal and maintenance difficult, and in some cases, impossible.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Cause of explosion at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest still unknown

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s still no word on what caused an explosion this weekend at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest. Officials say the Deli Brothers food truck exploded Sunday morning. It caused a temporary closure of Greenbush Street between Port Watson Street and Central Avenue. There were no injuries,...
CORTLAND, NY
Tioga County seeks feedback on bridge replacement

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a chance to give feedback on a bridge in Tioga County. Officials in Owego are designing the Harnick Road Bridge replacement. They hope it’ll reduce flooding around the Apalachin Creek. The public can share ideas at an upcoming informational meeting. It happens...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County Health Department seeks info about dog to rule out rabies

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department seeking information about a dog. A medium size black and white dog, possibly a type of spaniel, bit someone Thursday afternoon in Ithaca. It happened along a trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel and Spa. The dog was leashed and being walked by a woman, possibly in her 60s or 70s. She was with another woman and a small brown dog. The Health Department is trying to rule out rabies to inform medical care for the person who was bit. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688. Staff is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ITHACA, NY

