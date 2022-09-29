Nev Schulman attends the premiere of Apple TV's "The Shrink Next Door" at The Morgan Library on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Nev Schulman, the host and executive producer of "Catfish: The TV Show" on MTV is teaming up with Zelle to help people avoid online scams. He joined Cheddar News to discuss the tell-tale signs of an internet scammer and why he doesn’t see romance catfishing coming to an end anytime soon. "Well, you know, look, Elon musk is making robots. So we're definitely trending towards automation and not really being able to tell what's real or what's human and what's mechanical," he said. "So I think we just all have to be more skeptical."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO