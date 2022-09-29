Read full article on original website
LPD: Man claimed to work with Zetas; threatens lives and tried to rob 'raspa man'
A man claiming to "work with the Zetas" was arrested for threatening to kill a "raspa man," a police officer and their family, and his own grandmother while also attempting to rob a 10-year-old boy, according to the Laredo Police Department. Roel Ruben Elizondo was arrested on Sept. 23. The...
Registration available for upcoming political forum for city candidates
In October, five political forums will be hosted by the City of Laredo Public Information Office and Laredo TV which will see the city candidates answering questions by local media outlets. Registration will be mandatory to attend. The political forum will be held at the TAMIU Student Center auditorium #236...
Dog separated from family at border reunites with grateful family thanks to Pets Alive Laredo
Chiripa’s journey has finally come to an end. The lost dog of a migrant family that was separated from her loved ones for months before finally being found in Del Rio by the leader of a Laredo pets organization was finally reunited with her family on Monday in New York City. The family had not seen their 1-year-old Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua since she was taken from them after they crossed the border and made an asylum claim in May.
Small dog embarks on trip from Laredo to NYC, to reunite with family
The lost dog of a migrant family that was separated from her loved ones for months before finally being found in Del Rio by the leader of a Laredo pets organization is finally going to reunite with her family. The nearly 1-year-old Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua named "Chiripa," or "Fluke" in...
Restaurant rewards 'honest' employee after good deed
One local restaurant recently rewarded one of their employees for doing a good deed when he was paid more than the actual bill. A waiter from Nuevo Laredo restaurant Pescados y Mariscos Beto’s was recently awarded a large TV for his good work ethic on the job. The restaurant was proud of his character and stated that it is important on both sides of the border to showcase good deeds such as this.
Photos: A closer look at the Laredo airport's disaster exercise
Media outlets, onlookers and Laredo College students got a firsthand view of the Triennial Disaster Exercise last week as a showcase of the multifaceted operation which required the cooperation of numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Working from a command center on scene, emergency personnel reacted quickly in...
Laredo permit filings show new PetSmart, Grease Monkey car wash on their way
Permit filings obtained by the Laredo Morning Times show that two new businesses are on the way to the Gateway City, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. National pet superstore PetsMart will be opening its first location in the Gateway City, while Grease Monkey will be opening...
Laredo Chamber of Commerce looks to the future at awards ceremony
The Laredo Chamber of Commerce recognized some of its most firm volunteers and advocates at the 2022 annual End of the Year Awards Ceremony Tuesday while also introducing their new chairperson for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The event was held at the IBC Bank Annex Ballroom. The awards included one...
Here's when the city will collect unwanted bulky items and brush
The City of Laredo reminded residents Monday that the free brush and bulky items collection service would be starting on Oct. 5 in District III, adding that all bulky items would need to be placed outside for pickup before 7 a.m. In a tweet about the collection service, the City...
Man in serious condition after car falls off Laredo expressway
A car fell off a Laredo expressway Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. The Laredo Fire Department said that crews responded to a reported motor vehicle accident as a car had fallen off the expressway. Crews discovered...
