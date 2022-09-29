ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcsjnews.com

Man Sentenced For Possessing Firearm in Grundy Co.

An out-of-state man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. Andrew Tipton, 32, of Atchison, Kansas was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, both class three felonies and for the unlawful possession of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, a class four felony.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
NORMAL, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, October 3rd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 50-year-old Walter Noah, for Aggravated Battery To a Police Officer...
MORRIS, IL
WCIA

Suspect dead following Onarga home invasion

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a home invasion on Saturday evening. Police went to the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
ONARGA, IL
WAND TV

Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot

ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
ONARGA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
PEORIA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
DWIGHT, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge

A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
BRACEVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

25 years for Karrie Brunswig, driver in November’s deadly hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Karrie Brunswig appeared in court Thursday to receive her sentencing for an incident in which she was driving under the influence of cocaine when she was involved in a hit-and-run accident, resulting in the child’s death.
PEORIA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Joliet casino evacuated after bomb threat

A casino and hotel in Joliet had to be evacuated after a bomb threat Saturday night. It happened around 10:20. Police say the Hollywood Casino, in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, had received call from a man claiming there were multiple bombs that would be detonated remotely. After the...
JOLIET, IL
25newsnow.com

Woman sentenced for 2021 hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman has been sentenced to spend the next 25 years of her life in prison after a 2021 hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old dead. Karrie Brunswig was sentenced for leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the November 2021 incident that killed Troy Erving.
25newsnow.com

Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after getting hit in a Peoria intersection overnight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to Wisconsin and Wilcox just after midnight Saturday for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, where they found a man down and unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was also on scene. Officers immediately conducted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
PEORIA, IL

