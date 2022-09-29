‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny

Read full article on original website
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and the Titans Series
Anders Holm has joined the live-action (still untitled) Godzilla and the Titans series from Apple+, Variety reports. It’s not yet revealed who Holm will be portraying. According to the series logline, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”
Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)
It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘The Equalizer’ Boss on the New Team, Robyn and Dante’s Slow Burn & New CIA Spook
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 3, Episode 1 “Boom.”]. Last we saw Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) on The Equalizer, she’d been kidnapped. And as the Season 3 premiere shows, that’s just the beginning of her troubles. Yes, villain Mason Quinn (Chris...
Jeffrey Dahmer crew member claims show was 'treated horribly' onset
A production assistant who worked on Netflix's new show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has claimed she was ' 'treated horribly' onset. Crew member Kim Alsup posted a tweet about her experiences working on the show - which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer - claiming the job "took everything I had" and insisting seeing the trailer for the series brought back awful memories of her time on set.
