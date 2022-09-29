Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLB
With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back
MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
MLB
Sears seals rookie season on a high note
SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
MLB・
MLB
Brewers lose ground in WC race after falling in 9th
MILWAUKEE -- For the second time in three days, a Brewers All-Star pitcher saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory in the late innings, at a time the team cannot afford losses. On Thursday, it happened to Freddy Peralta with a bang. On Saturday night, it happened to Devin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
After career-high 5 walks, Lodolo reflects on '22
CHICAGO -- It's been a very good stretch of late season starts for Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo, but the left-hander wasn't thrilled with his final outing of 2022. On a blustery day with the wind blowing in while facing the Cubs, Lodolo uncharacteristically issued walks and spent a chunk of his effort working out of jams.
MLB
Waino struggles again but gets to exit with '2 of the greatest ever'
ST. LOUIS -- History rarely happens in a tidy and timely fashion -- except, of course, when it comes to record-smashing slugger Albert Pujols -- and reality certainly disrupted the Cardinals’ best-laid plans for a meaningful moment for three franchise fixtures Sunday. In a perfect baseball world, retiring stars...
MLB
Lucky No. 13: Haase's homer lifts Tigers, young fan
DETROIT -- Eric Haase had a lot to enjoy from Saturday’s 3-2 Tigers win over the Twins, from catching a well-pitched game to helping guide some pitchers out of jams to hitting a home run and advancing the eventual deciding run on a deep fly ball. But before he could regroup from the Tigers’ ninth win in their past 11 games, he had to stick around on the field and see someone who had a bigger day -- the boy who caught his home run on the fly.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- During his retirement ceremony prior to his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Cardinals superstar slugger Albert Pujols told the sellout crowd about how he wondered what he was doing returning for this final season when he struggled throughout April, May and June. Then, the...
MLB
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
MLB
Tigers 'expect Miggy to be here' in 2023
DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday, which will be his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. Barring something unforeseen, it will not be his last. A day after incoming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris...
MLB
Sox remain flustered by Blue Jays in lopsided loss
TORONTO -- The question posed to Red Sox manager Alex Cora to start his Saturday postgame press conference seemed fitting enough, considering his team had just lost, 10-0, to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, directly on the heels of a 9-0 blowout loss on Friday. “How tough was it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
MLB
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
MLB
In line for G1 start in Wild Card, McClanahan keeps trending up
HOUSTON -- The Rays woke up Saturday morning with the satisfaction of having secured a spot in the postseason. They may not know where they’ll take the field next weekend, but they’ll be playing playoff baseball somewhere. That mission has been accomplished. In the meantime, as manager Kevin...
MLB
Jansen heating up as Toronto pushes for WC home field
TORONTO -- The beauty of having one of baseball’s youngest lineups? They can still bounce back from a night of popping bottles and be ready to roll the next day. The Blue Jays blew the doors off the Red Sox once again Saturday at Rogers Centre, with their 10-0 win representing the team's second shutout in as many days. Toronto’s lineup was relentless, out-hitting Boston, 21-5, and the team’s win keeps it in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Plesac shakes off rust in last start before playoffs
CLEVELAND -- This wasn’t supposed to be Zach Plesac’s best start of the season. The Guardians knew going into Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Royals at Progressive Field that Plesac’s time on the rubber was going to be limited. It marked his first start since Aug. 27, when he suffered a fractured right hand in a start in which he punched the mound out of frustration after he gave up a home run in Seattle.
MLB
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
MLB
Correa to take Miranda under offseason wing
DETROIT -- Even as it remains a mystery as to whether Carlos Correa will be back in a Twins uniform next season, he already knows he’s going to be spending this offseason helping ensure a brighter future for one of the organization’s rising stars. One thing is certain:...
MLB
Miggy 1,000: Another game, another milestone
DETROIT -- A thousand games at Comerica Park? Miguel Cabrera can’t believe it, either. “Awesome,” Cabrera said before Sunday’s 5-2 Tigers win over the Twins. “That’s amazing.”. So maybe it was in that moment of awe that Cabrera decided to turn the clock back for...
Comments / 0