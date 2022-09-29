TORONTO -- The beauty of having one of baseball’s youngest lineups? They can still bounce back from a night of popping bottles and be ready to roll the next day. The Blue Jays blew the doors off the Red Sox once again Saturday at Rogers Centre, with their 10-0 win representing the team's second shutout in as many days. Toronto’s lineup was relentless, out-hitting Boston, 21-5, and the team’s win keeps it in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO