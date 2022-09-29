Read full article on original website
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
wamc.org
Ending 26 years running the Dream Away Lodge, Osman talks new ownership, reopening plans
The Dream Away is a former farmhouse tucked into the Berkshire woods at the edge of October Mountain State Forest, founded by Mamma Maria Frasca in 1949. Daniel Osman’s journey with the tavern began long before he bought it in 1997. “I got to the Berkshire through the theater,"...
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Road work in Belchertown begins Monday
The Belchertown Department of Public Works (DPW) is advising drivers to seek alternate routes during road construction for a week beginning Monday.
The Big E 2023: Here’s when the fair returns to Massachusetts
More than 1.6 million people attended The Big E between Sept. 17 - Oct. 2. However, some might be already looking forward to next year. The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 15, 2023. It’ll last for 17 days, ending on Oct. 1, 2023. The Big E saw...
“Church group” scam asking Ludlow residents to pray together
A worried resident has made the Ludlow Police Department aware of a scam phone call they got recently.
Manufacturing company gears up for future growth in Westfield
WESTFIELD — With a new name, a new logo, a new focus, and a new location in Westfield, Boulevard Machine hosted an open house last month at its new, modern facility on Lockhouse Road. The precision machine company moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Page Boulevard in Springfield...
iBerkshires.com
PortaVia Opens in Former Paddy's Pub
DALTON, Mass. — PortaVia is bringing a taste of Italy to Dalton with fresh ingredients and generational recipes. The eatery opened in the former Paddy's Pub in August, offering pizza, comfort appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and curated alcoholic beverages. The Italian word "porta via" translates to "takeaway" in English. Owner...
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
Cyclist hospitalized after crash on VT Route 100
A cyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after Vermont State Troopers say he ran into a car on Vermont Route 100.
I-91 south reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Northampton
Interstate 91 southbound was shut down near Exit 27 after a tractor-trailer crash in Northampton.
Iona’s Kitchen opens second location in South Hadley
A new restaurant in South Hadley held its grand opening for its second location last weekend.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
