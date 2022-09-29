ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Reuters

Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
kitco.com

Zinc gains on potential for further smelter shutdowns

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zinc prices climbed on Friday, lifted by fears of further smelter closures owing to high power prices, while some other metals gained after better than expected Chinese factory data. Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.3% to $2,966 a tonne by 1400 GMT. "The supply side has really deteriorated in zinc, which is one of the few metals that has quite a big production base in Europe," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on Thursday to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors increasingly worry the global economy might tip into recession following interest rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
The Associated Press

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
kitco.com

Credit Suisse has strong capital base and liquidity -CEO memo

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank that is due to announce the outcome of a strategic review next month. "I...
kitco.com

Why gold? Why now?

Why should investors even consider taking a position in a gold junior, given gold's lackluster performance so far this year?. Having scaled 2021 peaks of $1,865 an ounce in November, and $1,903 in June, the gold price burst onto 2022 @ $1,800. By Jan. 19 it was at $1,840. Since then, the precious metal has come under intense selling pressure. A combination of rising government bond yields and a soaring US dollar index are the main bearish elements driving gold (and silver) south. Spot gold year to date is down $124, or 8.4%.
