Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises in Q2; euro share slips -IMF data
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose in the second quarter, with the Federal Reserve in the midst of an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at stamping out uncomfortably high inflation. The greenback's share of reserves rose to...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Can gold price put an end to its six-month losing streak? Prices are at 'critical juncture' - analysts
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Gold saw a key development mid-week as prices rose from 2.5-year lows and headed towards the $1,700 an...
Zinc gains on potential for further smelter shutdowns
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zinc prices climbed on Friday, lifted by fears of further smelter closures owing to high power prices, while some other metals gained after better than expected Chinese factory data. Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.3% to $2,966 a tonne by 1400 GMT. "The supply side has really deteriorated in zinc, which is one of the few metals that has quite a big production base in Europe," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.
Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on Thursday to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors increasingly worry the global economy might tip into recession following interest rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
Credit Suisse has strong capital base and liquidity -CEO memo
ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank that is due to announce the outcome of a strategic review next month. "I...
Stocks Rebound, Powell, Pound, Starbucks and Hurricane Ian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 27:. U.S. equity futures powered higher Tuesday, potentially snapping Wall Street's five-day losing streak, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
Why gold? Why now?
Why should investors even consider taking a position in a gold junior, given gold's lackluster performance so far this year?. Having scaled 2021 peaks of $1,865 an ounce in November, and $1,903 in June, the gold price burst onto 2022 @ $1,800. By Jan. 19 it was at $1,840. Since then, the precious metal has come under intense selling pressure. A combination of rising government bond yields and a soaring US dollar index are the main bearish elements driving gold (and silver) south. Spot gold year to date is down $124, or 8.4%.
