Idaho8.com
Tom Brady says he is ‘alright’ after sustaining arm injury in 41-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Tom Brady brushed off any concerns about a potential arm injury in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. In the post-match press conference, the quarterback responded sharply to a question about his arm saying, “I’ll be alright. It’s football.“
Idaho8.com
Bucs: TE Brate initially complained of shoulder discomfort
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles says tight end Cameron Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about shoulder discomfort following a collision with a teammate during the first half of the Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bowles said Monday that Brate was checked out three times before being allowed to re-enter Sunday night’s game. Brate was shaken up after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. The tight end remained on the ground for a few seconds, stood up and jogged to the sideline under his own power. Bowles said Brate didn’t complain about having concussion symptoms until halftime and was held out the remainder of the game.
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game at Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. The MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets.
NFL・
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Idaho8.com
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory. The Rays have lost four straight. Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in the opening round. Glasnow struck out seven and held the Red Sox to two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Idaho8.com
Phillies’ Nola perfect through 6 innings against Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the Houston Astros. Nola has struck out eight. He struck out the side in the fourth inning, fanning Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez. He has thrown 72 pitches, with 53 strikes. The Phillies sent Nola to the mound on Monday night needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011. Philadelphia led 1-0 through six on a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his NL-leading 45th of the season.
Idaho8.com
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. Andrew Chafin struck out Carlos Santana for his third save. Seattle will open a best-of-three series at Toronto or Cleveland on Friday.
Idaho8.com
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto clinched the right to host a best-of-three playoff series against Seattle or Tampa Bay starting Friday when the Mariners lost to Detroit later Monday. Whit Merrifield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays, who have won four straight.
Idaho8.com
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast is similarly soggy. New York is 1 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East after the Braves lost 4-0 at Miami. The only way the playoff-bound Mets take the division title and bypass a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend is by sweeping three games from the last-place Nationals while Atlanta loses all three to the fourth-place Marlins.
Idaho8.com
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for the Hall of Famer in the same spot where he got his first job as a big league skipper. Josh Harrison hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Minnesota dropped to 9-19 in its last 28 games. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer, and Bailey Ober pitched five innings of two-hit ball.
Idaho8.com
Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. The fifth seed will play a best-of-three series on the road this weekend against the Mets or Braves — whichever one does not win the NL East. The sixth seed will play its best-of-three set at NL Central champion St. Louis. Musgrove gave up only two hits and struck out seven. Josh Hader got two outs for his 36th save, halting a four-run Giants rally in the ninth.
Idaho8.com
Run for Ryan: High school rallies around paralyzed teammate
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil’s Lake State Park...
Idaho8.com
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons finally played for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener. The game against Philadelphia, his former club, was his first NBA game since June 2021. That made him among a number of big names who got back to basketball action. Kawhi Leonard also returned for the Los Angeles Clippers, as did Jamal Murray for the Denver Nuggets, after they both sat out last season recovering from surgeries for ACL tears. Damian Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the final 47 games last season.
NBA・
Idaho8.com
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice. The injury could sideline him for the start of the regular season. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said an MRI confirmed the injury to the 7-footer. Mobley will miss Wednesday’s exhibition game at Philadelphia. The Cavs have three preseason games next week before opening the season on Oct. 19 in Toronto. Cleveland’s expecting big things this season from Mobley, who averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a rookie.
Mets stay alive — barely — in division race ahead of DH vs. Nats
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter said Sunday night that stranger things have happened than his team winning the National
Idaho8.com
Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win. Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games. The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader.
Idaho8.com
76ers’ Doc Rivers merges Black history lessons into camp
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Doc Rivers is at ease using his platform as an NBA coach to fight bigotry and racial injustice, campaign for politicians he believes in and advocate for social change on themes ranging from poverty to police brutality. Sometimes, his speeches sound like they were delivered...
NBA・
Idaho8.com
French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have been linked constantly over the last couple years, with just about every prognosticator anointing them as the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Thing is, they don’t know each other. That’s about to change. Wembanyama — he’s listed at 7-foot-2, some say he’s 7-foot-4 — and the Paris-based club Metropolitans 92 are in Las Vegas to take on Henderson and the G League Ignite in a pair of exhibitions, the first on Tuesday and the second on Thursday.
