KGET 17

KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded to the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard, west of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, regarding a crash, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two dead after head-on crash in California City

California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in California City Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6:17, officers were called to a crash on California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard. When officers got there, they found...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Overdose call turns to assault on firefighter

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said a man was arrested after an overdose call turned to a report of a firefighter assaulted in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:46 a.m., officers were called to help the Bakersfield City Fire Department about an assaultive person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two men arrested after plywood stolen from Home Depot

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi police arrested two men Sunday morning after the pair stole plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said on Sunday, October 2, at around 3:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the parking lot of the Home Depot on North Mill Street. Police...
TEHACHAPI, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
WASCO, CA
KGET 17

Expect delays near east Laval Road off-ramp on I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers experienced traffic delays Monday morning after both on- and off-ramps to Laval Road closed due to construction. Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 the off ramp to east Laval Road and the on ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree

Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County returns to above $6 a gallon gas average

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gas prices are on the move but not in the direction many were hoping for. Just weeks ago pumping gas in Kern County cost drivers around $5 per gallon for regular fuel, however that has changed. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano Police host annual "Boo and Boots" Trunk or Treat Oct. 27

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department, along with Parks and Rec and Delano Life House will be hosting a Trunk or Treat called “Boo and Boots” on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at Delano City Hall, at the...
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash south of Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

