BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers experienced traffic delays Monday morning after both on- and off-ramps to Laval Road closed due to construction. Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 the off ramp to east Laval Road and the on ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO