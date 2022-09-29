Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
Bakersfield Now
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded to the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard, west of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, regarding a crash, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Bakersfield Now
Two dead after head-on crash in California City
California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in California City Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6:17, officers were called to a crash on California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard. When officers got there, they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Overdose call turns to assault on firefighter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said a man was arrested after an overdose call turned to a report of a firefighter assaulted in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:46 a.m., officers were called to help the Bakersfield City Fire Department about an assaultive person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
Bakersfield Now
Two men arrested after plywood stolen from Home Depot
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi police arrested two men Sunday morning after the pair stole plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said on Sunday, October 2, at around 3:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the parking lot of the Home Depot on North Mill Street. Police...
Accused drunken driver pleads no contest to all charges in crash that killed woman, 77
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While lying in a hospital bed, Arianna Hernandez told officers she drank three Modelo beers and smoked half a blunt before getting behind the wheel of her pickup the night of Aug. 13, 2021. Later, she said she drank a green BuzzBallz cocktail and denied smoking marijuana, according to court documents. […]
crimevoice.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
KGET 17
Expect delays near east Laval Road off-ramp on I-5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers experienced traffic delays Monday morning after both on- and off-ramps to Laval Road closed due to construction. Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 the off ramp to east Laval Road and the on ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon.
38-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a crash happened at around 6:39 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree
Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County returns to above $6 a gallon gas average
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gas prices are on the move but not in the direction many were hoping for. Just weeks ago pumping gas in Kern County cost drivers around $5 per gallon for regular fuel, however that has changed. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon...
Bakersfield Now
Delano Police host annual "Boo and Boots" Trunk or Treat Oct. 27
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department, along with Parks and Rec and Delano Life House will be hosting a Trunk or Treat called “Boo and Boots” on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at Delano City Hall, at the...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
1 dead after crash south of Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
Kings County escaped inmate back in custody after injuring 2 at Corcoran Air Strip
Two people were injured at an airstrip in Corcoran where an escaped inmate was put back in custody in Kings County Saturday morning.
Comments / 4