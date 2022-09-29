GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — An upcoming event is encouraging high school students to consider a career in a skilled trade. The St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association is hosting "Build My Future Wisconsin" at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 1,600 students are expected to attend from dozens of high schools in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO