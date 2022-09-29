ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Greg T.
4d ago

This is the kind of activity that no one wants to see in this country, great job Grundy county police 👍💯

Man Sentenced For Possessing Firearm in Grundy Co.

An out-of-state man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. Andrew Tipton, 32, of Atchison, Kansas was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, both class three felonies and for the unlawful possession of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, a class four felony.
Police Blotter for Monday, October 3rd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 50-year-old Walter Noah, for Aggravated Battery To a Police Officer...
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
About $3,800 stolen from Oswego business

The Oswego Police Department says about $3,800 was stolen from a business located in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. The theft was reported on Friday. A news release from the police department says a check was stolen and altered resulting in a financial loss for the company. Police say the business will be reimbursed by a financial institution and declined to have the incident further investigated. A report was written for documentation only.
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot

ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
Man Who Kicked Grundy Co. Sheriff's Deputy in Face Sentenced

A Mazon man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 29th. Josh Farcus, who now resides in Ottawa, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the 400 block of North Street for Aggravated Battery around 9:30 p.m. on November 4th of 2019. During the...
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
Man Facing Federal Charges Following False 911 Call in Fairbury

One person is facing federal charges after making a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and...
Morris Woman Accused of Slamming Dog Into Deck

The Morris Police Department arrested a woman for animal cruelty and obstructing a police officer. Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Jessie Cain, 29, of Morris is accused of lifting a dog above her head and slamming it into the deck at her house on Country Squire Court around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.
