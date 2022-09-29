The Oswego Police Department says about $3,800 was stolen from a business located in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. The theft was reported on Friday. A news release from the police department says a check was stolen and altered resulting in a financial loss for the company. Police say the business will be reimbursed by a financial institution and declined to have the incident further investigated. A report was written for documentation only.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO