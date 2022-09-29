When it comes to information security ROI, multifactor authentication is hard to beat. Requiring a second form of identity verification, beyond just a username and password, has been shown to prevent the vast majority of credential-based attacks. Not all forms of MFA are created equal, though. Lately, hackers have been using techniques such as phishing to bypass some of the common methods for MFA, such as a one-time passcode sent to SMS and mobile push notifications. So while businesses that don't already have MFA would still benefit from deploying any type of the technology, those that want “unphishable” MFA will want to consider rolling out hardware security keys, which require a user to physically touch the key to complete a login. Where available, number matching — where the user inputs a code displayed in their browser into their phone, rather than the other way around — is another potential step up on MFA security.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO