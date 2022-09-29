Read full article on original website
Trump asked aides if Ghislaine Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest
The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which The Independent obtained ahead of publication. In Confidence...
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Editorial: Biden remembers oath of office but ignores it
Much is being made of President Biden’s mental lapses and fading memory. But we are far more concerned about his unconstitutional overreach and lurching policy moves to deny standing for a challenge in court. Read more Blade Editorials We are talking about the student-debt forgiveness executive order Mr. Biden announced in August. The details keep changing because the Biden Administration is working hard to keep the program from a challenge in court.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
A judge has agreed to delay the sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood-testing startup Theranos, to hear evidence about alleged prosecutor misconduct.
