The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Editorial: Biden remembers oath of office but ignores it

Much is being made of President Biden’s mental lapses and fading memory. But we are far more concerned about his unconstitutional overreach and lurching policy moves to deny standing for a challenge in court. Read more Blade Editorials We are talking about the student-debt forgiveness executive order Mr. Biden announced in August. The details keep changing because the Biden Administration is working hard to keep the program from a challenge in court.
