morningbrew.com

How #BookTok changed the literary market

What’s top of mind at the watercooler. If you search for “booktok” on TikTok, you’ll get endless short-form video content about beautiful cover designs, recommendations for your next read, and creators sobbing as they clutch a copy of The Song of Achilles. Welcome to #BookTok, the corner of TikTok where bibliophiles share their love of reading.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
morningbrew.com

Leave your ego at the door

“Leave that ego at the door because that doesn’t help anyone. I used to have a big one, and it made me feel insecure about my ideas. When a collaborator didn’t agree with a decision, I would see that as a personal attack. Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of getting my collaborators involved in the process and understanding that we’re working together toward a common goal.”—Miro La Flaga, co-founder.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

