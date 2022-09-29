ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marks, FL

Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida

JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
SAINT MARKS, FL
WCTV

Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2

Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast. Rob's First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30. While we enjoy the cool blue skies this weekend, South Carolina braces for a second landfall from Hurricane Ian. Rob's First Alert Forecast -...
ENVIRONMENT
Local
Florida Society
City
Saint Marks, FL
WCTV

Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort. The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
WCTV

Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels. The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S. Prices have declined since then, although not...
FLORIDA STATE

