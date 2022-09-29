Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
WCTV
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
WCTV
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2
Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast. Rob's First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30. While we enjoy the cool blue skies this weekend, South Carolina braces for a second landfall from Hurricane Ian. Rob's First Alert Forecast -...
WCTV
Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort. The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left...
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Click10.com
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever': Firefighter rescues little girl in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Many St. Augustine first responders are back home with their families after a very busy week. The St. Augustine Fire Chief says they had 26 rescues during Hurricane Ian. One St. Augustine firefighter, Hardus Oberholzer, was part of many of those dangerous missions. He says...
WCTV
Florida State Parks partners with Florida Park Service Rangers on Hurricane Ian Relief Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Parks Foundation announced their $50,000 relief fund partnership with Florida Park Service Rangers on Monday. The relief fund will provide immediate financial assistance to Florida State Park Service staff and volunteers who have endured hardships as a result of the storm. According to...
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Ian’s remnants will soon return bringing strong winds, rain, and tidal flooding
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday night and Happy October! We caught a nice lull in Ian’s remnant activity today, but soon we’ll be dealing with Ian’s remnants once again. Ian’s remnants will get pushed east the next few days, right over Hampton Roads. That...
WCTV
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels. The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S. Prices have declined since then, although not...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies form human chain to save woman from rushing flood waters amid Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Deputies formed a human chain to rescue a woman who was trapped in rushing floodwaters during Hurricane Ian. The rescue took place on Thursday after the woman's car was swept away by an extreme current. The current was in floodwaters at Dean and Lake...
Post Register
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
