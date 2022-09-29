ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Fortnite player literally kicks enemy out of a bush for ridiculous kill

While sliding downhill at full speed, a Fortnite player accidentally kicked an enemy out of a bush, resulting in quite the ridiculous kill. Bush camping has been a go-to tactic for many players since Fortnite’s launch year. Oftentimes, hiding in the Island’s thick foliage works wonders for those who want to get the drop on unsuspecting passersby.
dexerto.com

Ninja left speechless after choking Fortnite win by trolling final enemy

Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was left speechless after he was brutally defeated, as a result of choking completely while toying with his enemy. In games like Fortnite or Warzone, lightning-fast reactions are essential to emerging the victor. Some players may prefer to hunt down their enemies methodically, others prefer to use aggressive tactics.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
dexerto.com

NICKMERCS worried about “weird” things ruining Warzone 2

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a fan of Warzone 2’s new map but says there are a few “weird” things that he’s not quite sure about. As the battle royale genre has grown to one of, if not the biggest, in the gaming market to date, players are always looking for something new and innovative to get their teeth stuck into.
dexerto.com

Simple Apex Legends trick reduces sprint to fire time drastically

Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘Sprintout cancel’ trick that drastically reduces the sprint to fire time when running with a weapon. It’s been a little over three years since Apex Legends first launched, and as Respawn Entertainment keeps adding new legends to the battle royale, players keep finding new ways to play the game.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players can’t stand Team Mystic Leader’s new look

At the start of October, Pokemon Go rolled out new styles for each of the team leaders and Team Mystic fans have been very vocal about their dislike for the new Blanche look. When players first launch Pokemon Go, they are tasked with choosing which of the three teams they want to be a part of: Mystic, Instinct, or Valor. Each team has its own leader, and like many characters in video games, their style hasn’t changed since the game was released in 2016.
dexerto.com

Warzone players furious as cheating “plague” hits after Season 5 Reloaded update

Warzone players are absolutely furious as yet another cheating “plague” has hit the battle royale after the Season 5 Reloaded update. Warzone has had its fair share of problems when it comes to cheaters. It got so bad even, that before the launch of Activision’s anti-cheat RICOCHET, players would encounter a cheater in just about every lobby. While cheaters aren’t as prominent today, from time to time there tends to be a random influxes.
dexerto.com

New jungle pets in League of Legends Season 13: How they work

League of Legends is adding jungle pets — little creatures that follow you around — in an effort to make the jungler role more appealing and accessible to new and veteran players. But how do these new critters work?. It appears Riot has, once again, failed the “leave...
dexerto.com

PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players

PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
dexerto.com

CSGO teases players with hidden message: What does it mean?

CSGO has teased fans with a hidden message on their social media accounts, but does it mean anything?. CSGO players are always keeping an eye out for any news regarding the future of their beloved tactical shooter. On September 30, fans noticed that CSGO’s Twitter account had changed its banner...
dexerto.com

Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?

Can you play Overwatch 2 on your Steam Deck? If you’re unsure whether Blizzard Entertainment’s multiplayer shooter will run on Valve’s handheld console, here’s everything you need to know. Overwatch 2 arrives on several platforms on October 4, as Blizzard Entertainment unleashes a new era for...
