Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Fortnite player literally kicks enemy out of a bush for ridiculous kill
While sliding downhill at full speed, a Fortnite player accidentally kicked an enemy out of a bush, resulting in quite the ridiculous kill. Bush camping has been a go-to tactic for many players since Fortnite’s launch year. Oftentimes, hiding in the Island’s thick foliage works wonders for those who want to get the drop on unsuspecting passersby.
dexerto.com
Ninja left speechless after choking Fortnite win by trolling final enemy
Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was left speechless after he was brutally defeated, as a result of choking completely while toying with his enemy. In games like Fortnite or Warzone, lightning-fast reactions are essential to emerging the victor. Some players may prefer to hunt down their enemies methodically, others prefer to use aggressive tactics.
dexerto.com
Fortnite update 22.10 early patch notes: Downtime details, Super Styles, new weapon
The first mid-season update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is upon us, so we’ve put together the early patch notes so you can see what features are coming in the 22.10 update. Now that the dust has settled after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic...
dexerto.com
Albralelie shares Gold item Apex Legends trick that makes Lifeline’s ultimate OP
TSM’s Albralelie has shared a little-known Apex Legends Lifeline trick that people are already calling overpowered, and it could be worth keeping tabs on as more players discover and begin using the trick. Albralelie has a well-earned reputation as one of the biggest grinders in all of Apex Legends....
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
This Apex Legends Planet Coaster theme park is so good it could be a map
An Apex Legends fan dedicated more than a year to build a Planet Coaster theme park that combines all of the various Battle Royale maps into one thrilling land of adventure and the final result is beyond good. There have been all kinds of Apex Legends fan content on the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon player discovers hilarious Sword & Shield trick to earn buckets of money
Pokemon Sword & Shield players need plenty of money to fund the Raid Den exploration that makes up the majority of post-game adventures, and a clever player has put a hilarious spin on a money-making Meowth trick. Grinding funds can be a real challenge in any Pokemon game, especially after...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock
Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS worried about “weird” things ruining Warzone 2
Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a fan of Warzone 2’s new map but says there are a few “weird” things that he’s not quite sure about. As the battle royale genre has grown to one of, if not the biggest, in the gaming market to date, players are always looking for something new and innovative to get their teeth stuck into.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Simple Apex Legends trick reduces sprint to fire time drastically
Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘Sprintout cancel’ trick that drastically reduces the sprint to fire time when running with a weapon. It’s been a little over three years since Apex Legends first launched, and as Respawn Entertainment keeps adding new legends to the battle royale, players keep finding new ways to play the game.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players can’t stand Team Mystic Leader’s new look
At the start of October, Pokemon Go rolled out new styles for each of the team leaders and Team Mystic fans have been very vocal about their dislike for the new Blanche look. When players first launch Pokemon Go, they are tasked with choosing which of the three teams they want to be a part of: Mystic, Instinct, or Valor. Each team has its own leader, and like many characters in video games, their style hasn’t changed since the game was released in 2016.
dexerto.com
YouTuber mocks Pokemon Go following frustrating Furfrou “Shiny” Glitch
Pokemon Go fans have seen several strange, visual bugs during the 2022 Fashion Week, but a YouTuber has stopped to call out a particularly frustrating instance involving a “Shiny” glitched Furfrou. Pokemon Go has been under fire this week for a slew of strange, graphical glitches that have...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go’s trainer celebrates Fashion Week with ‘drippiest’ costume combination
With Fashion Week nearing its end in Pokemon Go, one trainer took it upon themselves to create the ‘drippiest’ costume combination to ever grace the game. Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event featured tons of dapper costumed Pokemon and some new cosmetic options for trainers to snazz up their avatars.
dexerto.com
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
dexerto.com
Warzone players furious as cheating “plague” hits after Season 5 Reloaded update
Warzone players are absolutely furious as yet another cheating “plague” has hit the battle royale after the Season 5 Reloaded update. Warzone has had its fair share of problems when it comes to cheaters. It got so bad even, that before the launch of Activision’s anti-cheat RICOCHET, players would encounter a cheater in just about every lobby. While cheaters aren’t as prominent today, from time to time there tends to be a random influxes.
dexerto.com
New jungle pets in League of Legends Season 13: How they work
League of Legends is adding jungle pets — little creatures that follow you around — in an effort to make the jungler role more appealing and accessible to new and veteran players. But how do these new critters work?. It appears Riot has, once again, failed the “leave...
dexerto.com
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5 review: Fortune cookie sends Jerry spiralling in hilarious fashion
Episode 3 of Rick and Morty’s sixth season was sick, but Episode 5 is somehow even more twisted, with Jerry opening a fortune cookie that predicts the worst future imaginable, for him, and for his mom. That third episode found Beth making love to herself, which was weird enough...
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players
PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player shows why you should stop buying box deals instead of single items
One dedicated Pokemon Go fan tracked the box offerings in the game’s shop and detailed why fans lose coins on boxes over single items. The community discussion surrounding Pokemon Go’s declining shop boxes is not a new one. For some time now, fans have felt the quality of...
dexerto.com
CSGO teases players with hidden message: What does it mean?
CSGO has teased fans with a hidden message on their social media accounts, but does it mean anything?. CSGO players are always keeping an eye out for any news regarding the future of their beloved tactical shooter. On September 30, fans noticed that CSGO’s Twitter account had changed its banner...
dexerto.com
Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?
Can you play Overwatch 2 on your Steam Deck? If you’re unsure whether Blizzard Entertainment’s multiplayer shooter will run on Valve’s handheld console, here’s everything you need to know. Overwatch 2 arrives on several platforms on October 4, as Blizzard Entertainment unleashes a new era for...
Comments / 0