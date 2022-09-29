‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny

Maddie and Addison, back again? A cryptic tweet from writer/producer Glenn Gordon Caron suggests we’re either about to get a reboot of Moonlighting or someone is about to land the reruns from the ’80s drama that starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis. Caron, who created the drama for ABC back in the day, teased a big announcement with Disney for Wednesday. Rumors about a potential Moonlighting reboot have circulated periodically over the past several years but Disney sources indicate that currently there is no reboot idea developed enough for an announcement. A modern-day series about a pair of sexy private eyes...

TV SERIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO