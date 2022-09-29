ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t ‘Spend Time’ With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Issues With Tristan

Mom’s turn. Khloé Kardashian loves her kids so much after her surrogate baby’s birth. The Good American founder took to social media to defend the time spent with her kids. Khloé fired back at a social media user who doubted her close relationship with her kids. “When do you spend time with your kids?” the social media user asked in a comment on a fan page of Khloe on Monday, Septemeber 12, 2022. “When they are awake baby doll,” Khloé replied. An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over her and Tristan’s son. “Khloe and Tristan have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Hypebae

Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Cgi#Khlo Kardashian#Episodes#Disney#Tiktokers#Kardashians
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son

Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Special Effects? 'Kardashians' Fans Speculate Editors Gave Kim A 'CGI Tear' As She Gets Emotional Over Khloé's Heartbreak & Tristan's Paternity Scandal

Another day, another wild Kardashian theory. Fans of the famous family's Hulu series are questioning whether editors stepped in to enhance an emotional scene featured in the season 2 premiere, RadarOnline.com has learned. A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a 24-second clip in which Kim Kardashian becomes upset...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Finds It ‘Difficult’ To Relive Tristan Thompson Scandal On ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is trying to deal with the headline-making cheating scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, having a baby with another woman during their surrogate’s pregnancy, for a second time, now that it just aired on The Kardashians for the first time. “It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter

Sassy and sweet! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is growing up fast — but her parents have been documenting her childhood from the start. The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was born in July 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the Poosh creator and her then-boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian Has To Shell Out Over A Million After Getting Charged By The U.S. Government

Kim Kardashian may be a reality TV star on top of being the billionaire founder of beauty and clothing brands, but she, like so many other celebrities, also pulls in quite a bit of money just by being an influencer. With 331 million followers on Instagram alone, she holds a lot of power over fans who are willing to take her suggestions about how to spend their money. One of her partnerships, however, got her in some trouble with the federal government, resulting in The Kardashians star shelling out a $1.26 million settlement.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy