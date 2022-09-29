MARYLAND - Seven deceased firefighters from Missouri will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend. The event, taking place Oct. 8-9, will honor the 148 firefighters across the United States who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO