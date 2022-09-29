Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
AG Schmitt sues residential solar company for violating consumer protection laws
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in a Monday press release that his office has filed a lawsuit against the residential solar company, Power Home Solar LLC, for violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. The lawsuit accuses the company of knowingly using defective components that both...
KOMU
Fallen Missouri firefighters to be honored at national memorial this weekend
MARYLAND - Seven deceased firefighters from Missouri will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend. The event, taking place Oct. 8-9, will honor the 148 firefighters across the United States who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
KOMU
Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
KOMU
Death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100 as the search for survivors continues in Florida
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 100 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
KOMU
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off interstate after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minnesota (WCCO) -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination. A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the...
KOMU
Staying steady with mild temperatures
While many parts of the southeast have received the brunt of Hurricane Ian's impacts over the last few days, the story in mid-Missouri could not be any more different. The last few days have given mid-Missouri the very best of early fall weather, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s.
Comments / 0