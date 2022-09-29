ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Fallen Missouri firefighters to be honored at national memorial this weekend

MARYLAND - Seven deceased firefighters from Missouri will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend. The event, taking place Oct. 8-9, will honor the 148 firefighters across the United States who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
Staying steady with mild temperatures

While many parts of the southeast have received the brunt of Hurricane Ian's impacts over the last few days, the story in mid-Missouri could not be any more different. The last few days have given mid-Missouri the very best of early fall weather, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s.
