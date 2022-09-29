Read full article on original website
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates life of Jonah Holland
Among the flowers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Sunday morning were cyclists, swimmers, garden staff, and others, brought together to celebrate the life of 49-year-old Carla "Jonah" Holland.
Augusta Free Press
Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
styleweekly.com
Keeping it Fresh
When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
NBC12
Award-winning author Stacy Hawkins Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based author Stacy Hawkins Adams will be hosting a brunch celebrating the power of storytelling that allows women to find relevance in their personal journeys. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at...
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
styleweekly.com
Something Gold, Something New
Beloved for its infused spirits and crisp, canned cocktails, Belle Isle Moonshine is finally entering a territory it’s been interested in since its inception: whisky (well, whisky-like) products. In early September, the Old Town Manchester-based moonshine distillery announced the launch of its first ready-to-drink bottled cocktail, Gold Fashioned. This...
Gospel icon looks to make Richmond gospel music hub
A well-known gospel superstar says he’s fallen in love with RVA. Now Hezekiah Walker says he wants to make central Virginia the hub for gospel music. A concert he's hosting this week is part of that.
thevirginiastatesman.com
Chickahominy Tribe holds 70th Fall Festival & Pow-Wow
Over the past weekend, the Chickahominy tribe leader Stephen Adkins along with many other tribes hosted the 70th Fall Festival and Pow Wow. It was hosted in Providence Forge, VA, and featured things like a parade, food and drinks, dancers, drummers and more. They host this annual festival to celebrate and inform the community.
PHOTOS: ‘Dachtoberfest’ comes to Richmond with dozens of dachshunds
Dozens of short-legged, long-backed hounds descended on downtown Richmond on Saturday for the City's first ever “Dachtoberfest” event.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Washington Park begins offering after-school tutoring
School doesn’t have to end when the bell rings, and for students in Greensville County, there’s a new place to get homework done and have some help while doing it. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Washington Park Association — located on Dry Bread Road — provides after-school tutoring and homework help from 4 to 6 p.m.
Whites celebrate their 50th anniversary
Dr. Evans C. White and Mrs. Rose B. White of Mechanicsville celebrated 50 years of marriage Sept. 30. Their journey has included 40 years of ministry and the pastorate. They have two children, Katrina (LaMar) and Evans, III (La’Tonia), and four grandchildren, Marcus, La’Nia, Love and Evans, IV.
PHOTOS: Petersburg elementary school hosts first ‘Donuts with Father Figures’ event
Petersburg City Public Schools recently held a new series of events that gives parents a chance to dine with their kids at school.
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The average family cannot afford a home in most of the Richmond region
The results of a new housing study are clear, and they paint a grim picture not only for aspiring homeowners. Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are increasingly split between wealthy enclaves and private investors, with little room left for working-class homeowners.
Richmond Public Schools plans to reject Youngkin’s transgender policies at school board meeting
RPS will hold a school board meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to provide resolution to Governor Glenn Youngkin's transgender policies for public schools.
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia
Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
