Richmond, VA

Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin's anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Keeping it Fresh

When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
RICHMOND, VA
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Award-winning author Stacy Hawkins Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based author Stacy Hawkins Adams will be hosting a brunch celebrating the power of storytelling that allows women to find relevance in their personal journeys. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Something Gold, Something New

Beloved for its infused spirits and crisp, canned cocktails, Belle Isle Moonshine is finally entering a territory it’s been interested in since its inception: whisky (well, whisky-like) products. In early September, the Old Town Manchester-based moonshine distillery announced the launch of its first ready-to-drink bottled cocktail, Gold Fashioned. This...
RICHMOND, VA
thevirginiastatesman.com

Chickahominy Tribe holds 70th Fall Festival & Pow-Wow

Over the past weekend, the Chickahominy tribe leader Stephen Adkins along with many other tribes hosted the 70th Fall Festival and Pow Wow. It was hosted in Providence Forge, VA, and featured things like a parade, food and drinks, dancers, drummers and more. They host this annual festival to celebrate and inform the community.
PROVIDENCE FORGE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Washington Park begins offering after-school tutoring

School doesn’t have to end when the bell rings, and for students in Greensville County, there’s a new place to get homework done and have some help while doing it. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Washington Park Association — located on Dry Bread Road — provides after-school tutoring and homework help from 4 to 6 p.m.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Whites celebrate their 50th anniversary

Dr. Evans C. White and Mrs. Rose B. White of Mechanicsville celebrated 50 years of marriage Sept. 30. Their journey has included 40 years of ministry and the pastorate. They have two children, Katrina (LaMar) and Evans, III (La’Tonia), and four grandchildren, Marcus, La’Nia, Love and Evans, IV.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA

