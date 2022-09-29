When Alana Morshead first read the script for Do Revenge, she was reminded of her youth. Namely, she recalled the movies she grew up watching, including the John Hughes classics and later teen hits that dominated pop culture, such as Jawbreaker, Clueless, and even Gossip Girl. “I immediately just wanted to watch those movies again and felt inspired [to create the Do Revenge outfits],” the costume designer tells TZR. (For those who need a short rundown of the plot line, the film, which was released by Netflix on Sept. 16, chronicles the scheme of two teenage girls to go after each other’s high school tormentors, incognito.) One unique approach Morshead took to dressing the youthful cast was to source pieces from smaller brands, especially from labels she discovered on social media, instead of buying them from a retailer or pulling them from major fashion houses.

