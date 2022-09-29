Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
How I’m Styling This Fall's Viral Platform Boot Trend
Personally, I think the onslaught of fall boot options can be a bit overwhelming. I usually stick to two or three solid pairs for the season that will carry through most of my necessity-based layering looks through fall and winter. Key factor in deciding which ones to invest in? A combination of style, comfort, and knowing that a New York City winter won’t take them down. So it makes sense then, that I’m all about the platform boot trend of 2022.
thezoereport.com
Knotless Box Braid Are Fall’s Go-To Lightweight Hairstyle
The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.
thezoereport.com
Victoria Beckham Loves These Leggings Because They Double As Shoes
At Paris Fashion Week, celebrities brought their fashion A-games. Zendaya, for example, created buzz at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show in a sequin-embellished look from the fashion house. The Hadid sisters, meanwhile, wore cozy yet stylish looks when they were not walking the runways. Adding to this list of notable, well-dressed stars at PFW is Victoria Beckham, whose pantaleggings — a beloved Kim Kardashian staple — added that unexpected touch to her elegant, silk skirt outfit.
thezoereport.com
If You Love The Outfits On ‘Do Revenge,’ Here’s Where You Can Shop A Few Of The Pieces
When Alana Morshead first read the script for Do Revenge, she was reminded of her youth. Namely, she recalled the movies she grew up watching, including the John Hughes classics and later teen hits that dominated pop culture, such as Jawbreaker, Clueless, and even Gossip Girl. “I immediately just wanted to watch those movies again and felt inspired [to create the Do Revenge outfits],” the costume designer tells TZR. (For those who need a short rundown of the plot line, the film, which was released by Netflix on Sept. 16, chronicles the scheme of two teenage girls to go after each other’s high school tormentors, incognito.) One unique approach Morshead took to dressing the youthful cast was to source pieces from smaller brands, especially from labels she discovered on social media, instead of buying them from a retailer or pulling them from major fashion houses.
RELATED PEOPLE
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
thezoereport.com
Hair Is Sensitive To The Changing Seasons, Too — This Hydrating Mask Can Help
If the changing of seasons prompts you to entirely switch up your hair care routine, you’re certainly not alone. After all, what’s better than a nature-given excuse to try out some freshly launched products and potentially find your new hair holy grails? You’ll be pleased to know that the best new hair care products of September 2022 are chock-full of everyday hair staples that just might earn a spot on that list. You may have taken a break from heat styling during the summer months, but this fall, there’s no shortage of primers, blowout boosters, and innovative tools all designed to set you up for at-home styling success.
Comments / 0