ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

How I’m Styling This Fall's Viral Platform Boot Trend

Personally, I think the onslaught of fall boot options can be a bit overwhelming. I usually stick to two or three solid pairs for the season that will carry through most of my necessity-based layering looks through fall and winter. Key factor in deciding which ones to invest in? A combination of style, comfort, and knowing that a New York City winter won’t take them down. So it makes sense then, that I’m all about the platform boot trend of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Knotless Box Braid Are Fall’s Go-To Lightweight Hairstyle

The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Victoria Beckham Loves These Leggings Because They Double As Shoes

At Paris Fashion Week, celebrities brought their fashion A-games. Zendaya, for example, created buzz at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show in a sequin-embellished look from the fashion house. The Hadid sisters, meanwhile, wore cozy yet stylish looks when they were not walking the runways. Adding to this list of notable, well-dressed stars at PFW is Victoria Beckham, whose pantaleggings — a beloved Kim Kardashian staple — added that unexpected touch to her elegant, silk skirt outfit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

If You ﻿Love The Outfits On ‘Do Revenge,’ Here’s Where You Can Shop A Few Of The Pieces

When Alana Morshead first read the script for Do Revenge, she was reminded of her youth. Namely, she recalled the movies she grew up watching, including the John Hughes classics and later teen hits that dominated pop culture, such as Jawbreaker, Clueless, and even Gossip Girl. “I immediately just wanted to watch those movies again and felt inspired [to create the Do Revenge outfits],” the costume designer tells TZR. (For those who need a short rundown of the plot line, the film, which was released by Netflix on Sept. 16, chronicles the scheme of two teenage girls to go after each other’s high school tormentors, incognito.) One unique approach Morshead took to dressing the youthful cast was to source pieces from smaller brands, especially from labels she discovered on social media, instead of buying them from a retailer or pulling them from major fashion houses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
thezoereport.com

Hair Is Sensitive To The Changing Seasons, Too — This Hydrating Mask Can Help

If the changing of seasons prompts you to entirely switch up your hair care routine, you’re certainly not alone. After all, what’s better than a nature-given excuse to try out some freshly launched products and potentially find your new hair holy grails? You’ll be pleased to know that the best new hair care products of September 2022 are chock-full of everyday hair staples that just might earn a spot on that list. You may have taken a break from heat styling during the summer months, but this fall, there’s no shortage of primers, blowout boosters, and innovative tools all designed to set you up for at-home styling success.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy