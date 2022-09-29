ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Virginia Business

Valley views attract scenic train tours

The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday. Sisters Sandra Diaz-Hernandez and Brenda Ayala are the restaurant owners and said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry. “This is a family thing,” Diaz-Hernandez...
HARRISONBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store

Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
CONCORD, VA
WSLS

Local weekend events canceled or rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, several local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall Festival...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WHSV

Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
WAYNESBORO, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘Beam me up, Scotty’

October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night. The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
COVINGTON, VA

