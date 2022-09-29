Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Business
Valley views attract scenic train tours
The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
WHSV
Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday. Sisters Sandra Diaz-Hernandez and Brenda Ayala are the restaurant owners and said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry. “This is a family thing,” Diaz-Hernandez...
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Spirits Month continues: Silverback Distillery
(WDBJ) - Kate and Natalie head to Nelson County to visit Silverback Distillery, which is the only mother-daughter distilling duo in the nation, crafting award-winning spirits. Watch the video for the tour.
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit honors Augusta County resident for four decades with the cooperative
Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative. Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County. She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she...
WSLS
Local weekend events canceled or rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, several local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall Festival...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WHSV
Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Beam me up, Scotty’
October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night. The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 6: Staunton vs. Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton and Harrisonburg meet in week six.
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: ACPD: One person is dead after a crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road in Albemarle County. Just after 3:30 p.m. Albemarle County Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash. ACPD shut down all northbound lanes of US 29 at US 250 and Ivy Road until just before 7 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
Comments / 0