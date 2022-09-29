Read full article on original website
Need to get your haunt on? Check out these 17 ways to celebrate Halloween in the Portland area
We’re in the throes of the spooky season and if you’re still looking for ways to get your thrill on, we’ve collected some fun, and sometimes not that scary events to round out your Halloween happenings. Check out events that range from theater productions, to aerial circus acts to witches on paddle boards (rather than brooms), and of course, haunted houses.
NE Portland ‘bus’ has 300 wheels and is getting bigger every week
While most school buses have six wheels, a Wednesday morning bus at Alameda Elementary School has more than 300, and that number is growing every week. That’s because it’s a bike bus. Students and family members are invited to meet at designated start points each week, then ride as a group to the Northeast Portland school.
