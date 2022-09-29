Read full article on original website
Florida Public Power Nearing Full Restoration Following Hurricane Ian
In less than five days since the extremely powerful and massive Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida and then cut across the state, Florida’s public power utilities have restored power to 98 percent of customers who experienced outages following the hurricane. More than 99 percent of the over 1.5 million Florida public power customers are receiving electricity.
Governor DeSantis Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Governor Ron DeSantis today announced that the work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. By waiving these requirements, eligible Floridians will be able to quickly apply and receive reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance benefits.
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are now 68 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 4 — Hardee...
U.S. Small Business Administration Adds Four Primary Counties to Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today the addition of several Florida counties to the disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian that began Sept. 23, enabling more Florida businesses and residents to be eligible to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loan program. The disaster declaration now covers Charlotte, Collier,...
Florida National Guard Response to Hurricane Ian
Joint Task Force Florida (JTTF) has 5,227 personnel activated and is executing missions in response to Hurricane Ian. The Task Force is currently supporting 207 missions, including executing search and rescue (SAR) missions throughout southwest and central Florida. JTTF members have rescued and evacuated more than 2,350 people so far (more than 2,100 civilians from flooded areas via truck, over 200 rotary wing rescues, and over 50 boat rescues).
