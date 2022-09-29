ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
date 2022-09-29

KEYT

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them. The high court hears arguments in the case on Tuesday. The packing of Black voters into just one of the state’s seven congressional districts leaves many of them without a voice and gives Republicans one more seat than they should have based on demographics and voting patterns. Partisan gerrymandering has reduced the influence of Black voters for decades in a state that is synonymous with the civil rights movement.
KEYT

Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, ensures the release of footage in some critical incidents and restricts the use of so-called no-knock warrants. The announcement Monday comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched a task force last year aimed at further building trust between law enforcement and the public. It also follows an executive order from President Joe Biden that focused on federal law enforcement agencies and required them to review and revise policies on use of force.
KEYT

Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks. Those are the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns.The justices’ decision not to hear the cases comes on the heels of a decision in June in which the justices by a 6-3 vote expanded gun rights, weakening states’ ability to limit the carrying of guns in public.The cases the justices declined to hear were an appeal from a Utah gun rights advocate and another brought by the gun rights group Gun Owners of America and others. As is typical the justices made no comments in declining to hear the cases and they were among many the court rejected Monday, the first day of the court’s new term.
KEYT

Tillerson testifies at corruption trial of Trump adviser

NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served as secretary of state under former president Donald Trump, has testified against the former chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. Tillerson was called on Monday as a government witness at the federal trial of Tom Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidant who’s accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
KEYT

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has gone to court against CNN, a familiar target when he was president. He’s seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network’s reports are trying to short-circuit any future political campaign. There was no immediate comment from the network. His lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, focuses primarily on use of the term “The Big Lie” about Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election. Reportedly, new CNN chief Chris Licht has told his personnel to avoid use of the phrase because it adheres too closely to charges made by Democrats.
KEYT

New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
KEYT

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
KEYT

Jan. 6 committee argues Trump election attorney John Eastman ‘consistently unreliable’ as he’s tried to protect emails from investigators

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, argued to a federal judge Monday night that Trump election attorney John Eastman has been “consistently unreliable” as he’s tried to protect his communications from the ongoing probe and that the investigators should now get access to more emails from one of his work email accounts.
KEYT

Jerzy Urban, spokesman for Polish communist govt, dies at 89

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman for Poland’s communist-era government in the 1980s who masterminded state propaganda and censorship for a regime in the final years before its collapse has died. Jerzy Urban’s death at age 89 was announced on Monday by a satirical weekly magazine which he founded and led in the post-1989 era. Urban earned a reputation for his sarcasm and acid tongue in the early 1980s when he served as the spokesman for the government of Gen. Wojciech Jaruzelski. Jaruzelski’s government imposed martial law in an attempt to crush the Solidarity freedom movement of Lech Walesa. Urban became a successful and wealthy businessman after the fall of communism.
KEYT

NC Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law is now being evaluated by the state Supreme Court. Justices heard arguments Monday on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law last year. That lower court determined the 2018 voter ID law was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature. GOP legislative leaders say there’s no such discrimination in the law and point to alterations they argue eliminate any disadvantage Black voters would have had. The Supreme Court didn’t issue a ruling, and the case won’t affect this fall’s election. Voter ID still currently isn’t required.
KEYT

Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state’s swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.
KEYT

Judge denies GOP appeal for signature checks on mail ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections is directing county election officials not to engage in signature matching when reviewing absentee ballot envelopes this fall after a judge rejected the GOP appeal of a state board ruling prohibiting the practice. According to a directive sent to county election directors from the board’s legal counsel Paul Cox, the judge’s ruling maintains the status quo outlined in state law. Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell ruled from the bench Monday afternoon, denying the party’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preventing the use of signature matching in the 2022 general election, state board spokesperson Pat Gannon said.
KRMG

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
KEYT

Booker brands GOP Sen. Rand Paul as ‘barrier’ to progress

Democrat Charles Booker has railed against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as a “barrier” to progress in a solo appearance on statewide television. Booker touted his plans to expand health care access, defended his support for abortion rights and said policymakers must deal with “climate chaos” that he linked to monster storms. With about a month left in the fall campaign, the Democratic Senate challenger had the stage to himself during the half-hour candidate program Monday night on Kentucky Educational Television. Paul was invited to debate Booker but did not participate. Paul is seeking a third Senate term in November.
