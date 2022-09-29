Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Weak NFC Is Wide Open as Flawed Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Stomped on SNF
The NFC currently consists of the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, then everyone else. A sort of malaise hangs over the majority of the NFL. No truly dominant team has emerged. Even the Eagles were down a pair of touchdowns Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ripping off 29 straight points. Meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate
The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Upcoming Showcase Features Top Two Prospects
The 2023 NBA draft cycle kicks off in Las Vegas this week with a two-game series between our top two projected picks: France's Victor Wembanyama and the G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson. But there's also plenty of excitement about the next few prospects tiers, which are mostly made up of collegiate freshmen.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season
Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they’re both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games. He might see some similarities...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position
The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Voting Rumors: Peter King Praises Possible AP Changes, 'I Love the Idea'
There is growing support for potential voting changes to the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the AP is considering a ranked-choice voting system for MVP similar to what is used in the NBA and MLB. It would be a change from the current method, where 50 sportswriters and broadcasters only list one name and the most votes wins.
Bleacher Report
Justin Hollander Promoted to Mariners GM After SEA Ends 21-Year Playoff Drought
Justin Hollander helped the Seattle Mariners clinch their first playoff spot since the 2001 campaign, and he was rewarded with quite the promotion. Tim Booth of the Associated Press noted the Mariners announced they promoted Hollander to the role of general manager. He has been with the team since the end of the 2016 campaign and was promoted to assistant general manager before the start of the 2020 season.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
LSU DB Sevyn Banks out 5-6 Weeks with Spinal Cord Bruise After Injury vs. Auburn
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks had to be carted off the field on a stretcher following the opening kickoff of Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, and head coach Brian Kelly told reporters on Monday that the senior suffered a spinal cord bruise and would miss 5-6 weeks. "Nothing else," Kelly...
Bleacher Report
California HS Kicks Players off Football Team After Slave Auction Prank on Teammates
River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, canceled the rest of its football schedule after multiple players participated in a "slave auction" prank involving Black teammates. According to TMZ Sports, the players involved in the prank have been kicked off the team as well. "Re-enacting a slave sale as...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 Results
The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer winless. They came out of Week 4 with a 32-23 victory over AFC West rival Denver Broncos, and they'll now look to build some momentum moving forward. However, not every team has gotten into the win column in 2022. The Houston Texans, which...
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady, Buccaneers Fall to Chiefs as Tampa Bay's Defense Called Out by NFL Twitter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady had a strong performance in Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it all meant nothing after a disappointing showing from the Tampa Bay defense. The Buccaneers suffered a 41-31 loss on Sunday Night Football as the Chiefs offense looked like...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Denies Grabbing Bills' Josh Allen Near Groin
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is appealing his $13,261 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after allegedly grabbing near the groin of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wilkins denies the allegation that led to the fine. Allen and Wilkins were involved in a...
