Time Out Global
Montreal's best free beer tastings at Time Out Market Montréal
The Beer Bar at Time Out Market Montréal is putting the spotlight on another one of our favourite local microbreweries in October: Champ Libre. In 2017, the idea of opening a brewery and distillery was born to Patrick Cool, Yves Taillon and Thibaut Huchet. Mercier, Quebec, became the chosen home for Champ Libre and they haven’t looked back since.
Malpaso Dance Company
The Cuban ensemble returns to the Joyce with a program comprising four works: Mats Eks's woman with water, Robyn Mineko Williams's Elemental, Aszure Barton's commissioned Stillness in Bloom and troupe cofounder Daileidys Carrazana's solo Nana Para un Insomnio (Lullaby for Insomnia). The latter is accompanied live on piano by Grammy winner Arturo O'Farrillo on October 4 and by Gabriel Chakarji on October 5–9.
Wellness Wednesdays
Give yourself some time for self-care with Wellness Wednesdays, a series of art and wellness workshops presented by ArtScience Museum in collaboration with Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH). You are invited to experience the therapeutic benefits of art through guided wellness sessions on October 5 2022, January 4 2023,...
7 upcoming food events and festivals around Istria
Istria is Croatia’s top go-to gastro destination and autumn sees the region in its prime. As well as the year’s new wine, truffles, mushrooms and game all come into the picture as the seasonal delights of this heavily forested area are brought to the fore. In tandem, Istria...
Get custom temporary jagua tattoos at this cosy Kichijoji studio
Ever get a wave of fomo when you see people with cool tattoos? The internal do-or-don’t debate when it comes to getting inked in Japan is a difficult one when you live in a country where having visible tattoos could get you barred from facilities like gyms or public baths. If you’re on the fence about permanent ink, but want to know what it’s like to have a unique and sentimental tattoo on your body for a while, this studio in Kichijoji could have a solution to your dilemma.
Monmono (Central)
After opening their first venue in Tsim Sha Tsui with a monochrome blue design, Monmono opens another location in Central that's also monochrome but in a vibrant shade of yellow instead. Every corner of Monmono is yellow, from its cutlery and furniture to the displayed artworks created by local illustrator Loszehaha. Experience Japanese and French fusion cuisine in Monmono's three-course lunch from $480 or six-course dinner from $1,080, along with a selection of cocktails and mocktails.
There’s a five-day ‘Festival of Power’ at Battersea Power Station
The long-awaited redevelopment of Battersea Power Station is finally being revealed this month. To celebrate the opening of the iconic Grade II listed building and its all-new Electric Boulevard, the power station is hosting a five-day ‘Festival of Power’ across two weekends, which will be free and open to the public with games, activities, art installations, live music and a… uh… light show duel.
The Luna Park at Coney Island is now a super-cool Halloween destination
A favorite during the warmer summer months, the iconic Luna Park at Coney Island has turned into the ideal cold-weather destination this month as well. Now through October 30, fun roller coasters, trick-or-treating sessions, tractor racing opportunities, balloon twisting fun, seasonal decorating stations and giant pumpkins will take over Luna Park's Halloween Harvest events.
Haigh’s Chocolates just dropped a bougie, limited-edition advent calendar
Christmas just got a whole lot sweeter with the release of a luxurious advent calendar by Haigh’s Chocolates. Back by popular demand after selling out last year, it will feature a curated selection of handmade and small-batch artisan chocolates. Many of these indulgent treats – like the never-before-seen dark orange fondant-filled frogs, milk chocolate lemon meringue pie and 70 per cent chocolate gin liqueur – are exclusive to the advent calendar, with plenty more delicious surprises to discover upon opening.
