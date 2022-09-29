Read full article on original website
Related
GoColumbialions.com
Three Lions Go Undefeated to Advance to ITA Super Regionals
PRINCETON, N.J. – Three members of Columbia women's tennis went undefeated over the weekend at the ITA Northeast Regional Championships, advancing to the ITA Super Regionals slated for Friday, October 21 in New Haven, Conn. Sophia Wang, Shivani Amineni, and Winta Tewolde all had standout performances. Wang and Tewolde...
GoColumbialions.com
Men’s Soccer Opens Ivy Play at Home Saturday Night
NEW YORK — The Columbia men's soccer team (1-4-2) begins its 2022 Ivy League season Saturday night when it hosts Brown (4-2-0) at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Fans who can't attend the match can watch the action live on ESPN+, or track...
GoColumbialions.com
Columbia Splits the Points in Ivy Opener
NEW YORK — The Columbia men's soccer team played Brown to a, 0-0, draw Saturday night in the Ivy League opener for both teams at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. A possession-heavy first half saw just two shots on goal, one for each side. Columbia (1-4-3, 0-0-1 Ivy) had one of its best chances come right at the 20-minute mark, when Ryan Kipness played a long pass up ahead for Ryan Yang. The first-year out of Canada got behind two Brown (4-2-1, 0-0-1 Ivy) markers and chested the pass down perfectly, flicking a shot over keeper Henrik Weiper that just sailed over the crossbar. Another dangerous chance came near the end of the first half when Ben Sidley's header off a corner was sent wide of the far post.
GoColumbialions.com
Lions Prepare to Host Columbia Autumn Invitational
NEW YORK — The Columbia men's golf team will host the Columbia Autumn Invitational this weekend at Lake Placid Club in Lake Placid, New York. The two-day, 54-hole event will be contested at the club's Links Course. The tournament tees off with a shotgun start on Saturday at 8:45...
Comments / 0