NEW YORK — The Columbia men's soccer team played Brown to a, 0-0, draw Saturday night in the Ivy League opener for both teams at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. A possession-heavy first half saw just two shots on goal, one for each side. Columbia (1-4-3, 0-0-1 Ivy) had one of its best chances come right at the 20-minute mark, when Ryan Kipness played a long pass up ahead for Ryan Yang. The first-year out of Canada got behind two Brown (4-2-1, 0-0-1 Ivy) markers and chested the pass down perfectly, flicking a shot over keeper Henrik Weiper that just sailed over the crossbar. Another dangerous chance came near the end of the first half when Ben Sidley's header off a corner was sent wide of the far post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO