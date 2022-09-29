Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Peter King: Colts' Jim Irsay Won't 'Stand for This...I Can Feel Him Fixing to Blow'
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after their 1-2-1 start, and changes could be coming soon following their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. "Jim Irsay is not going to stand for this," NBC Sports' Peter King said of the team's...
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Steelers' Tomlin on Kenny Pickett Replacing Mitchell Trubisky: 'We Needed a Spark'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did what he could to give his team some much-needed energy. "I thought we needed a spark," Tomlin told reporters when discussing why he turned to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. "... We thought he could provide a spark for us."
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.
Brian Hoyer Ruled Out for Patriots vs. Packers with Concussion; Bailey Zappe Replaces
The New England Patriots were already without starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but their situation is now even more concerning. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who was inserted as the starter against Green Bay, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a concussion. Now 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is under center for the Patriots.
Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:
Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
As we continue deeper into the NFL season, it's rarer to see relative unknowns or non-household names become breakout fantasy stars. But if you know where to look and you're in the market for some waiver additions heading into Week 5, there were still a few players you should consider following Sunday's games.
Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season
Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 Results
The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer winless. They came out of Week 4 with a 32-23 victory over AFC West rival Denver Broncos, and they'll now look to build some momentum moving forward. However, not every team has gotten into the win column in 2022. The Houston Texans, which...
2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position
The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw several standout fantasy performances, many from players who had been having quiet campaigns up until now. While some of these showings may be a sign of things to come, others will be remembered as little more than anomalies during an overwhelmingly disappointing season.
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate
The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
NFL MVP Voting Rumors: Peter King Praises Possible AP Changes, 'I Love the Idea'
There is growing support for potential voting changes to the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the AP is considering a ranked-choice voting system for MVP similar to what is used in the NBA and MLB. It would be a change from the current method, where 50 sportswriters and broadcasters only list one name and the most votes wins.
