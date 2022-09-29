Tony La Russa will not be managing the Chicago White Sox in 2023. The 77-year-old announced he is stepping down on Monday because of multiple health issues. James Fegan of The Athletic shared his statement which said, in part, "At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO