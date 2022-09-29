Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
15 Offseason Moves That Helped Shape the 2022 MLB Playoff Picture
Championships are won and lost with the moves that are made during the offseason, whether it's shoring up the roster in free agency or swinging a blockbuster deal to acquire a key piece of the puzzle. With the MLB playoff picture taking shape and the start of another exciting postseason...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Complete AL, NL Standings and Bracket Ahead of Final Series
The final week of the 2022 MLB regular season is officially upon us, and there are still a few unknowns heading into the playoffs. The postseason will officially begin with the wild-card round on Friday, Oct. 7, but prior to that, a lot can change. While much of the playoff bracket is set, some teams still have the opportunity to change their destinies in their final regular-season series.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Luis Severino Pulled After 7 No-Hit Innings vs. Rangers
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had one of the best starts of his career Monday against the Texas Rangers, pitching seven no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. However, Severino wasn't able to finish off his masterpiece as he was pulled before the start of the eighth inning. He was making his third start since returning from the injured list, and his night was over after 94 pitches.
Kurt Suzuki reminisces about his MLB debut with A's as retirement looms
Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is playing in the final games of his 16-year MLB career against the Oakland Athletics, the team that drafted him in 2004.
Bleacher Report
Padres Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth with Brewers Loss; Will Play in Wild Card Round
The San Diego Padres clinched a berth in the 2022 postseason after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday. San Diego's in!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Padres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@padres</a> are going to play in the postseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <a href="https://t.co/4SfVWpKyT3">pic.twitter.com/4SfVWpKyT3</a>. San Diego is currently second in the NL West with an...
Bleacher Report
Tony La Russa: It'd Be 'Impossible' to Manage White Sox in 2023 Due to Health Issue
Tony La Russa will not be managing the Chicago White Sox in 2023. The 77-year-old announced he is stepping down on Monday because of multiple health issues. James Fegan of The Athletic shared his statement which said, in part, "At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023."
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Albert Pujols Passes Babe Ruth for 2nd on MLB's All-Time RBI List
Albert Pujols' late-career magic continued Monday. The St. Louis Cardinals legend launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the 703rd home run and the 2,216th RBI of his career, which puts him second on the all-time list in the latter category.
Bleacher Report
2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner
With the Major League Baseball postseason quickly approaching, many teams are gearing up for playoff ball. For those out of the playoff race, however, it's time to look ahead to the 2022-23 offseason. The upcoming offseason is going to be an interesting one, with several high-profile free agents likely to...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Justin Hollander Promoted to Mariners GM After SEA Ends 21-Year Playoff Drought
Justin Hollander helped the Seattle Mariners clinch their first playoff spot since the 2001 campaign, and he was rewarded with quite the promotion. Tim Booth of the Associated Press noted the Mariners announced they promoted Hollander to the role of general manager. He has been with the team since the end of the 2016 campaign and was promoted to assistant general manager before the start of the 2020 season.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Announce Retirement on Monday
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will reportedly announce his retirement on Monday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. La Russa was planning to remain with the organization through 2023, but the strategy has changed after heart issues have kept him away from the team. Chicago entered Sunday...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Nothing Happening' With Giants Despite WR's Visit to NY
There was reportedly a familiar face around the New York Giants on Monday, but a signing isn't imminent. Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted the visit might not mean much:. Odell Beckham Jr. was hanging out with some Giants players today, but he was not meeting with the actual team, according to a source. Nothing happening at the moment between Beckham and the Giants. Beckham isn't expected to be cleared to play until at least November.
NFL・
