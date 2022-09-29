Read full article on original website
Three Things We Learned: UCLA
It’s hard for an offensive line and quarterback to work more in tandem to prevent negative plays in the passing game than Michael Penix Jr. and his line did in the first 4 games of Washington’s season. Then came UCLA. After only one interception and zero sacks at home we saw the Huskies surrender two of each against the Bruins.
UCLA's upset of Washington clears path for USC in Pac-12 football race
UCLA looked like the real deal on Friday night. The Bruins dismantled No. 15 Washington 40-32 on national television, and it wasn't that close. The Huskies crawled back into the game with two late touchdowns, but this was a one-sided affair. UCLA racked up more than 500 yards of offense, including ...
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer's Monday Press Conference Notes
Here are some notes from Washington Husky head football coach Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference... Recognized Rick Redman's passing and passed along the program's thoughts and prayers to his family. Also congratulated the Seattle Mariners on making the playoffs and said the positive vibes are great for the community. On...
KHQ Right Now
No. 15 Washington’s rally falls short in 40-32 loss to UCLA
LOS ANGELES – The game turned on a toss. To that point, No. 15 Washington had followed the formula. Kalen DeBoer’s Huskies scored a touchdown on their opening drive Friday, just as they had in their first four games. After wide receiver Jalen McMillan couldn’t haul in a picturesque pass for a 33-yard score, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked left and overcame the error – floating a touchdown to Rome Odunze on fourth-and-6. The sophomore wide receiver nodded his head and raised his hands to the crowd, a blob of purple stuffed beyond the end zone.
Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79
Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
Teen from Puyallup catches home run ball that ended M’s 21-year playoff drought
Many Mariners fans are still reeling from the playoff-clinching win on Friday, the first time they’ve made the postseason in 21 years. But one young fan in particular will have a piece of Mariners history with them forever: 17-year-old Marchany Roman, out of Puyallup, who caught the drought-ending home run hit by Cal Raleigh.
HS Football: Curtis handles their Biz with B Prep keeping pace in SPSL 4A
(University Place, WA) The top end of the SPSL 4A Football league is a logjam with 4 teams tied for 1st at 4-1 and 2 teams just behind at 3-2. Curtis and Bellarmine Prep both needed wins to say within reach as the Vikings were 2-2 and the Lions 1-3. With the win Curtis is one of the two teams at 3-2 with Graham-Kapowsin. They are both a game behind Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup and Bethel. Bellarmine dropped to 1-4 and tied with South Kitsap and Olympia with Rogers remaining winless.
Ex-MLB player, coach from Lakewood goes viral on granddaughter's Tik Tok
LAKEWOOD, Wash — A four-time World Series champion from Lakewood is making waves on social media with his granddaughter, with videos of the two talking about his over two decades in Major League Baseball (MLB). 88-year-old Wes Stock has seen quite a bit over his life around the game...
PHOTOS: Mariners clinch playoff spot after win over Athletics
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 30: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. With the win, the Seattle Mariners have clinched a postseason appearance for the first time in 21 years, the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
Sizzling Seattle Suburbia
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
The Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle
Seattle is not as much a destination for Italian food as it is for cuisines like seafood, Vietnamese, and Filipino. Even to this day, we can't quite find a classic chicken parm that hits right. But there are certainly plenty of excellent options to go out of your way for—from a Capitol Hill spot serving exceptional Piedmontese tajarin to a Beacon Hill standby cranking out crunchy fried suppli al telefono. Whether you're on a quest for a bowl of cacio e pepe chased by a spritz at the bar or want to book a special occasion meal weeks in advance, there's a restaurant full of semolina and tomato-based products for you. These are our favorite Italian restaurants in town.
Seattle shootings: 4 injured in U-District shooting were UW students
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
